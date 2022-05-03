Kikilias: Opening New Destinations in Greece from the USA

Politics

ATHENS – “We are expanding the routes and opening new destinations in Greece from the USA”, Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias said to the Athens-Macedonian News Agency (ANA) after the successive teleconferences held on Monday, May 2 with senior executives of all three American companies conducting flights to Athens this year – Delta Airlines, American Airlines, United Airlines.

Kikilias stated, “the aim of the teleconferences was both to make a first assessment of the dynamic movement of the American market so far and to strengthen it in the coming months”, adding that “the bet to start the tourist season earlier than ever was won. We are now doing our best to increase our tourism product and in this context the teleconferences with the senior executives of the airlines have had a positive result as they are already launching larger aircraft with more seats, new destinations while we put conference tourism back on the tourist map from the USA.”