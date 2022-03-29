Kikilias: Israeli Market Showing Strong Interest in Greece

Economy

ATHENS – Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias attended the opening ceremony for the International Mediterranean Tourism Market (IMTM) 2022 organised in Tel Aviv.

Kikilias inaugurated the Greek National Tourism Organisation (GNTO) pavilion and made the following statement:

“We are here at the very important IMTM 2022 tourist exhibition in Tel Aviv. Based on the meetings that have already taken place and our estimates as the tourism ministry and GNTO, there is strong tourism and investment interest in the Israeli market for Greece. We are a safe country which our Israeli friends will visit this year, with multiple airline destinations from Tel Aviv. We will welcome them to our cities and islands and they will have many opportunities to visit enchanting destinations. We wish them a happy holiday season in Greece”.