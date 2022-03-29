x

March 29, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.1 USD

NYC 26ºF

ATHENS 46ºF

Economy

Kikilias: Israeli Market Showing Strong Interest in Greece

March 29, 2022
By Athens News Agency
Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Tatiana Bollari)
Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Tatiana Bollari)

ATHENS – Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias attended the opening ceremony for the International Mediterranean Tourism Market (IMTM) 2022 organised in Tel Aviv.

Kikilias inaugurated the Greek National Tourism Organisation (GNTO) pavilion and made the following statement:

“We are here at the very important IMTM 2022 tourist exhibition in Tel Aviv. Based on the meetings that have already taken place and our estimates as the tourism ministry and GNTO, there is strong tourism and investment interest in the Israeli market for Greece. We are a safe country which our Israeli friends will visit this year, with multiple airline destinations from Tel Aviv. We will welcome them to our cities and islands and they will have many opportunities to visit enchanting destinations. We wish them a happy holiday season in Greece”.

RELATED

Society
Greek Red Cross Sends Third Dispatch of Humanitarian Aid to Ukraine

ATHENS - The Hellenic Red Cross on Tuesday sent the third consignment of humanitarian aid to the Ukrainian border.

Society
Man Arrested in Greece for Drug Dealing
Society
African Dust Clouds to Settle Over Greece Until Saturday

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Hellenic Film Society USA Presented Sold-Out King Otto Screening and Q&A

ASTORIA – On March 27, the Hellenic Film Society USA presented a sold-out screening of King Otto, the critically acclaimed documentary film about the miracle triumph of the Greek National Soccer Team at the 2004 European Championships, at the Museum of the Moving Image in Astoria.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings