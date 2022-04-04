Kikilias: Hard Daily Work to Achieve the Goals of the Tourist Season

Politics

ATHENS – “The Τοurism Ministry together with all the tourist agencies are giving a huge battle every day with hard work and effort, daily goals for all our destinations, extension of the tourist season with a sustainable tourist model, without big words and with high expectations for this year’s tourism season,” Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias said on Monday during the opening speech at TUI aircraft naming ceremony, which took place at the international airport “N. Kazantzakis” in Crete.

The aircraft was symbolically named “Heraklion”.

“Our goal is to have more travelers, better quality travelers, who support the economy, who respect our manners, customs and culture, who love Greece and who come again and again, thus supporting the hundreds of thousands of people of tourism, of the locomotive of the Greek economy that brings the largest part of the income to the average Greek family,” he underlined.