x

February 12, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 43ºF

ATHENS 57ºF

WORLD

Khan Supporters and other Pakistani Parties Block Highways to Protest Election Results

February 12, 2024
By Associated Press
Pakistan Elections
Supporters of Pakistan's Former Prime Minister Imran Khan's party 'Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf' chant slogans during a protest against alleged vote-rigging in some constituencies in the parliamentary elections, in Karachi, Pakistan, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)

QUETTA, Pakistan — Thousands of supporters of Pakistan’s imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan and members of other political parties blocked key highways and started a daylong strike in the volatile southwest Monday to protest alleged rigging of last week’s elections.

Candidates backed by Khan won more seats than the political parties who ousted him from power nearly two years ago, according to the final tally published Sunday. However, no party won a majority, so the parties will have to hold talks on forming a coalition government. The new parliament chooses the country’s next prime minister.

Thursday’s vote to choose a new parliament was overshadowed by the vote-rigging allegations, an unprecedented mobile phone shutdown, and the exclusion of Khan and his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, or PTI, from the vote.

Supporters of Pakistan’s Former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s party ‘Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’ hold a protest against alleged vote-rigging in some constituencies in the parliamentary elections, in Karachi, Pakistan, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)

While election winners were celebrating victory, PTI and other parties refused to accept their defeat in dozens of constituencies. Dozens of Khan’s supporters were briefly detained in the eastern city of Lahore over the weekend while protesting alleged vote-rigging.

Jan Achakzai, a government spokesman in the southwest province of Baluchistan, urged protesters to “show grace” by accepting defeat and moving away from the highways.

Khan could not run in the election because of the criminal convictions against him that he says are politically motivated.

Candidates aligned with Khan secured 101 out of 266 seats in the National Assembly, or lower house of parliament.

Supporters of Muttahida Qaumi Movement of Pakistan, celebrate victory of a candidate from their party in the parliamentary elections, in Karachi, Pakistan, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)

The Pakistan Muslim League-N party led by three-time premier and ex-felon Nawaz Sharif secured 75. Sharif is currently in talks with allies to form a coalition government.

The Pakistan People’s Party, or PPP, led by Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, came in third with 54 seats. One result has been withheld and another vote was postponed because of a candidate’s death. The campaign to kick Khan out of office in 2022 was led by the PML-N and the PPP.

Pakistan’s military has always cast itself as the ultimate arbiter of who becomes prime minister, and Sharif was marked out as the powerful security establishment’s preferred candidate because of his smooth return to the country last October.

Sharif spent four years in exile to avoid serving prison sentences but his convictions were overturned within weeks of his arrival in Pakistan.

 

RELATED

WORLD
Poland’s Tusk Heads to France, Germany to Strengthen Alliance as Fears Grow over Russia and Trump

PARIS — Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk was traveling to Paris and Berlin on Monday in a diplomatic effort to rebuild key alliances as fears grow that former President Donald Trump could return to power in the United States and give Russia a free hand to expand its aggression in Europe.

WORLD
Egypt Is Threatening to Void its Decades-old Peace Treaty with Israel. What Does that Mean?
WORLD
Israeli Forces Rescue 2 Hostages in Dramatic Gaza Raid that Killed at Least 50 Palestinians

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Pakistan’s Ex-PM Sharif Says He Will Seek Coalition Government after Trailing Imprisoned Rival Khan

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif changed tack on Friday and said he will seek to form a coalition government after his party trailed independent candidates backed by his imprisoned rival, Imran Khan, in parliamentary election results.

Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer" arriving on Peacock and a documentary and album from Jennifer Lopez are some of the new television, movies, music and games headed to a device near you.

PARIS — Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk was traveling to Paris and Berlin on Monday in a diplomatic effort to rebuild key alliances as fears grow that former President Donald Trump could return to power in the United States and give Russia a free hand to expand its aggression in Europe.

THESSALONIKI - Ahead of a meeting with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Feb.

ATHENS - A man said to be an Egyptian who had reportedly been fired from his job at a Greek shipping company went into the building firing away with a gun, killing four people before shooting himself dead, police said.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.