x

November 23, 2021

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€0 EUR $1 USD

NYC 39ºF

ATHENS 59ºF

Cinema

Kevin Spacey Ordered to Pay $31M for ‘House of Cards’ Losses

November 23, 2021
By Associated Press
Kevin Spacey
FILE - Actor Kevin Spacey arrives at district court on Monday, Jan. 7, 2019, in Nantucket, Mass., to be arraigned on a charge of indecent assault and battery. Kevin Spacey and his production companies must pay the studio behind “House of Cards” more than $30 million because of losses due to his firing from the show for sexual misconduct. That's according to an arbitration decision issued Monday, Nov. 22, 2021 (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kevin Spacey and his production companies must pay the studio behind “House of Cards” more than $30 million because of losses brought on by his firing for sexual misconduct, according to an arbitration decision made final Monday.

A document filed in Los Angeles Superior Court requesting a judge’s approval of the ruling says that the arbitrators found that Spacey violated his contract’s demands for professional behavior by “engaging certain conduct in connection with several crew members in each of the five seasons that he starred in and executive produced House of Cards.”

MRC, the studio behind “House of Cards,” had to fire Spacey, halt production of the show’s sixth season, rewrite it to remove Spacey’s central character, and shorten it from 13 to eight episodes to meet deadlines, resulting in tens of millions in losses, the document said.

“The safety of our employees, sets and work environments is of paramount importance to MRC and why we set out to push for accountability,” MRC said in a statement Monday.

A representative for Spacey did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment. His attorneys argued that the actor’s actions were not a substantial factor in the show’s losses.

The ruling came after a legal fight of more than three years and an eight-day evidentiary hearing that was kept secret from the public, along with the rest of the dispute.

Spacey appealed the decision to a panel of three more private arbitrators, who found for the plaintiffs, making the decision final, and public, on Monday.

“MRC stood its ground, pursued this case doggedly, and obtained the right result in the end,” plaintiff’s attorney Michael Kump said in a statement.

The 62-year-old Oscar winner’s career came to an abrupt halt late in 2017 as the #MeToo movement gained momentum.

Actor Anthony Rapp, who has appeared in “Rent” on Broadway and film as well as in “Star Trek: Discovery” on television, said Spacey made a sexual advance on him when he was 14 at a party in the 1980s.

At the time, Spacey issued a statement saying he didn’t remember the encounter but apologized.

Several other accusers followed. Some, including Rapp, have filed lawsuits.

Independent investigations found widespread sexual harassment of those who worked under him.

Spacey was fired or removed from several projects, most notably “House of Cards,” the Netflix political thriller where for five seasons he played lead character Frank Underwood, a power-hungry congressman who becomes president.

The one criminal case brought against him, an indecent assault and battery charge stemming from the alleged groping of an 18-year-old man at a Nantucket resort, was dismissed by Massachusetts prosecutors in 2019.

___
By ANDREW DALTON AP Entertainment Writer

RELATED

Literature
Prominent Poet Robert Bly, Author of ‘Iron John’, Dies at 94

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Robert Bly, one of the most prominent American poets of the last half century and author of the best-selling men’s movement classic “Iron John,” has died.

Literature
Matt Damon Co-Writing a Book on Access to Clean Water
Music
Grammy Nominations to Be Announced after Sweeping Changes

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Top Stories

Default Category

NEW YORK – The Greek-American community is deeply concerned about recent strong pro-Turkish statements of the newly-elected Mayor of New York, Eric Adams, in the context of his interview with the Turkish news agency Anadolu, in which he went far beyond the limits of diplomatic communications.

Church

CONSTANTINOPLE – His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, on the sacred commemoration of the Holy Martyrs Menas, Victor, and Vincent, presided from the Throne at the Vespers that took place in the Church of Saint Menas in Constantinople.

Society

ATHENS - Cafes, restaurants and bars in Greece organized strikes and protests across the country Tuesday in protest of government restrictions on the unvaccinated who have to show proof of negative tests at their own cost in order to enter.

General News

Society

Video

Greek President Sakellaropoulou Welcomes Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew at the Presidential Mansion

ATHENS - The President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou welcomed Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew (Vartholomeos) at the Presidential Mansion on Tuesday and congratulated him on his 30th anniversary as Ecumenical Patriarch.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

On April 2, 2021, we celebrated The National Herald’s 106th Anniversary. Help us maintain our independent journalism and continue serving Hellenism worldwide.

Subscribe

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings