Kerameus: Our Aim is the Public Sector to Become More Flexible

Politics

ATHENS – Faster procedures and more targeted hirings in the public sector with the contribution of the artificial intelligence, announced Interior Minister Niki Kerameus stating that the number of hirings with the ration 1:1 will reach 16.000 in 2024 adding that the Health sector will be the most benefited.

In an interview with Athens Macedonian News Agency Kerameus on Sunday, she noted that in the core of the Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ announcements in Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF) will be the specialisation of New Democracy’s pre-election commitments with support measures for the society and for the continuation of the reforms in fields as health, justice and public administration.

She stated that the horizontal extension of the productivity bonus in the public sector has been launched.

Finally, she referred to the characteristics of the promoted changes in the selection of the heads of the departments as well as to interventions aiming at tackling bureaucracy.

“Our aim is the public sector to become more flexible, more effective, more friendly and more helpful for the citizens” Kerameus noted,