x

September 3, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 69ºF

ATHENS 81ºF

Politics

Kerameus: Our Aim is the Public Sector to Become More Flexible

September 3, 2023
By Athens News Agency
[362502] ΕΠΙΣΚΕΨΗ ΤΟΥ ΠΡΩΘΥΠΟΥΡΓΟΥ ΚΥΡΙΑΚΟΥ ΜΗΤΣΟΤΑΚΗ ΣΤΟ ΥΠΟΥΡΓΕΙΟ ΕΣΩΤΕΡΙΚΩΝ(ΤΑΤΙΑΝΑ ΜΠΟΛΑΡΗ/EUROKINISSI)
Interior Minister Niki Kerameus at the working meeting with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Thursday, July 13, 2023. (Photo by TATIANA BOLARI/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – Faster procedures and more targeted hirings in the public sector with the contribution of the artificial intelligence, announced Interior Minister Niki Kerameus stating that the number of hirings with the ration 1:1 will reach 16.000 in 2024 adding that the Health sector will be the most benefited.

In an interview with Athens Macedonian News Agency Kerameus on Sunday, she noted that in the core of the Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ announcements in Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF) will be the specialisation of New Democracy’s pre-election commitments with support measures for the society and for the continuation of the reforms in fields as health, justice and public administration.

She stated that the horizontal extension of the productivity bonus in the public sector has been launched.

Finally, she referred to the characteristics of the promoted changes in the selection of the heads of the departments as well as to interventions aiming at tackling bureaucracy.

“Our aim is the public sector to become more flexible, more effective, more friendly and more helpful for the citizens” Kerameus noted,

RELATED

Politics
Culture Minister Says Greece Has Plan to Get Parthenon Marbles Back

ATHENS - The theft of 2,000 artifacts at the British Museum showed the stolen Parthenon Marbles housed there aren’t safe and Greece has a plan to get them back one day, said Culture Minister Lina Mendoni.

Politics
Greek Prosecutor Probing Spartans Party Leader Over “Mafia” Remarks
Society
The Fight Against Opioid Abuse in Greece, The Terrible Toll Taken

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.