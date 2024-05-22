x

May 22, 2024

Kerameus Highlights Historic Postal Voting for European Elections

May 22, 2024
By Athens News Agency
ΣΥΝΕΔΡΙΑΣΗ ΤΗΣ ΕΠΙΤΡΟΠΗΣ ΔΗΜΟΣΙΑΣ ΔΙΟΙΚΗΣΗΣ, ΔΗΜΟΣΙΑΣ ΤΑΞΗΣ ΚΑΙ ΔΙΚΑΙΟΣΥΝΗΣ(ΒΑΣΙΛΗΣ ΡΕΜΠΑΠΗΣ/EUROKINISSI)
Niki Kerameus. (Photo by VASILIS REBAPIS/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – The Minister of the Interior, Niki Kerameus, highlighted the postal vote for the upcoming European elections and the cooperation with local and regional governments at the thematic conference of the Union of Regions of Greece, “The Regions Facing the Challenges: Institutional Armoring – Rural Development,” in Patras.

Kerameus expressed gratitude for the contributions of all regions and municipalities for the June 9 elections, noting the introduction of postal voting, a first in the country’s history, coinciding with the 50th anniversary of the restoration of democracy. She remarked, “202,000 Greek citizens from 128 countries have registered to vote through postal voting, with 94% of these votes already delivered globally.”

She shared an anecdote of a voter from the Arctic Circle who received his postal vote, avoiding a 1,100-kilometer trip to the nearest consulate. She emphasized that voting has begun, with over 30,000 votes already received at the special postal voting center in Peristeri, Attica.

Kerameus called postal voting a “conquest of democracy” and mentioned plans to extend it to national elections. She praised the cooperation between the central government, the Ministry of the Interior, the judiciary, and local governments for facilitating the electoral process.

Discussing government reforms, Kerameus highlighted initiatives to make the state apparatus more functional and efficient. She mentioned three sets of reforms: human resources, institutional consolidation, and modernization. These reforms aim to address the challenges faced by regional governments and improve administration.

Kerameus spoke about staffing regions, noting the approval of 1,864 regular staff positions in recent years. She stressed the importance of timely filling these positions and working closely with ASEP to expedite recruitment processes. Upcoming ASEP announcements include 280 technological education positions and 480 university education positions for the regions. Additionally, notices for DE, HR, and PWD positions are expected soon.

She concluded by mentioning the ongoing process of reforming and updating the civil service code, which includes regional employees and all civil servants.

