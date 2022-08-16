Kentucky Peerless Releases Bourbon Finished in a Rum Barrel

Wine & Spirits

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – August 16, 2022 – ( Newswire.com )

Kentucky Peerless announces the release of its Rum Barrel Finished Bourbon.

Peerless Rum Barrel Finished Bourbon is their second barrel-finished Bourbon to be released only to their Double Oak Bourbon. Peerless previously released their Absinthe Barrel Finished Rye in 2020. After its success, they carefully explored additional barrel finishes. Exposing Peerless Bourbon to two separate casks allows for two full barrel extractions resulting in enhanced notes and complexity. The dedicated Peerless tasting team strategically selects barrels that are complemented well by the extra barrel character. This population of barrels is packed with flavor yet balanced enough to uphold the Peerless name.

“Keeping in line with our other bold barrel finishes, we’ve selected barrels that contribute to the already complex notes you’ll find in our Bourbon. Some of the amazing notes that you’ll discover complementing this Bourbon are similar to those you’ll get from a high-end rum, including molasses, a little bit of salty air, and sweet botanicals. It’s a product you’ve got to try for yourself,” explains Caleb Kilburn, Master Distiller.

Peerless Rum Barrel Finished Bourbon embraces a dark and savory nose filled with toasted citrus and molasses. Aromas of sweet cedar, salty air, and a distant coffeehouse add further intrigue. The first sip is deep, dark, and spicy. Waves of cinnamon, orange bitters, and heavily toasted sugar wash over the palate. Another taste delivers spicy cedar and fermented dark fruit, while the mouthfeel slowly thickens. The palate evolves during the finish to showcase sweet grasses, complex botanicals, and smoked honey.

Find out more at kentuckypeerless.com or visit the distillery at 120 N. 10th Street in downtown Louisville. The distillery is open for tours and tastings by reservation Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

About Kentucky Peerless Distilling Co. After beginning barreling in 2015, the Taylor family has been patiently crafting one barrel at a time. Corky Taylor, Fourth Generation and CEO, has been breathing life back into his great-grandfather’s legacy that originally started in 1889. Peerless released their first Bourbon in 102 years, standing true to what the first generation once started. The Taylor family has taken no shortcuts in crafting quality whiskey surpassed by none. All under one roof in Louisville’s Bourbon District, the select grains are milled, cooked, fermented, double-distilled and barreled as bourbon and rye.

Contact: Kentucky Peerless Distilling Company

120 North 10th Street, Louisville, KY 40202

For press inquiries: cadie@kentuckypeerless.com

For Peerless Rum Barrel Finished Bourbon elements, visit: https://bit.ly/RumBarrelFinish

Like or follow Peerless on Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube

Press Release Service by Newswire.com

Original Source: Kentucky Peerless Releases Bourbon Finished in a Rum Barrel