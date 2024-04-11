x

April 11, 2024

KefiFM, Hellenic Boston Businesses Unite for Radiothon for Youth to Attend MBC

April 11, 2024
By The National Herald
KefiFM and HBBU Radiothon
KefiFM, in partnership with Hellenic Boston Businesses Unite, announced a special Radiothon on April 27 to raise funds to send adolescents for a transformative week at the Greek Orthodox Metropolis of Boston Camp. Photo: Courtesy of KefiFM and HBBU

BOSTON – KefiFM, in partnership with Hellenic Boston Businesses Unite (HBBU), announced a special Radiothon aimed at raising funds to send adolescents for a transformative week at the Greek Orthodox Metropolis of Boston Camp. This collaboration underscores their shared commitment to supporting youth development and community engagement.

The radiothon will take place on Saturday, April 27, 10:30 AM-4 PM EST, and will be broadcast live on KefiFM across the country and around the world. Listeners are invited to tune in, participate and contribute to this meaningful cause.

Donations can be made online prior to or during the event via the donation link: https://shorturl.at/uwyPR or by calling/texting the KefiFM studio line: 1-857-302-5199 during the event.

The Metropolis of Boston Camp provides a unique opportunity for Orthodox children to immerse themselves in a week-long program filled with enriching activities, spiritual growth, and meaningful connections within a supportive community environment. By participating in this Radiothon, supporters will directly impact the lives of adolescents who might not otherwise have the means to attend.

Listeners are encouraged to tune in to KefiFM, download the streaming app:https://www.kefifm.com/kefifmapps and participate in the Radiothon by making donations, sharing their own experiences with music, and spreading the word about the truly amazing work of the Metropolis of Boston Camp.

Listeners, sponsors, and supporters are encouraged to share the event details about the Radiothon using #KefiFMRadiothon and #KefiFMTransformingLives on social media platforms.

KefiFM is a leading Greek radio station dedicated to providing engaging programming that celebrates Greek culture, heritage, and community. With a diverse range of shows and content, KefiFM serves as a trusted Greek source of entertainment and information for listeners in New England and across the country. More information is available online: https://www.kefifm.com.

Hellenic Boston Business Unite (HBBU) is a non-profit organization committed to promoting Hellenic culture and the value of Philotimo. By uniting the Greek community of professionals and supporting one another in good faith through charitable actions, HBBU helps the children of the Hellenic community. Through its initiative HBBU strives to educate, inform, and inspire audiences worldwide. More information is available online: https://www.hbbu.org.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

