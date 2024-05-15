KefiFM and HBBU Host Successful Radiothon Event to Sponsor 10 Children at Camp

KefiFM and HBBU announced the successful completion of a Radiothon event held on April 27 benefiting the Metropolis of Boston Camp. Photo: KefiFM
BOSTON – KefiFM and Hellenic Boston Businesses Unite (HBBU) announced the successful completion of a Radiothon event held on April 27 benefiting the Metropolis of Boston Camp. This collaborative effort not only brought together communities, but also raised significant funds to sponsor a summer camp experience for 10 children.
The radiothon, hosted jointly by KefiFM and HBBU, saw an outpouring of support from individuals and businesses alike, demonstrating the power of community unity in making a positive impact. Through various activities, donations, and sponsorships, participants came together with a shared goal- to provide a transformative experience for children.
The funds raised during the radiothon will directly contribute to covering the camp fees, ensuring that 10 children have the chance to participate in enriching spiritual and social activities, forge new friendships, and create cherished memories at The Metropolis of Boston Camp.
NEW YORK – The National Herald reached out to Greek-American college students who shared their views on pro-Palestinian protests at American, either having experienced them themselves or having been informed through various media.
In hundreds of deaths where police used force meant to stop someone without killing them, officers violated well-known guidelines for safely restraining and subduing people — not simply once or twice, but multiple times.
The Boston real estate development company DND Homes said it has established an entity on the Turkish-Cypriot occupied northern third of the island - just ahead of the 50th anniversary of Turkish invasions - and build 30,000 homes there.
ATHENS - Greek law enforcement officials have a new worry on their hands about a soccer match and it’s not hooligans, but terrorists, leading police to plan tight security measures for the game between Olympiakos and Italy’s Fiorentina on May 29.
Some 40,000 euros ($43,182) in worn out bills from a 2017 Libyan bank robbery in Benghazi were seized in the central city of Larissa when a man came in to a Bank of Greece branch and tried to exchange them.
