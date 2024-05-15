KefiFM and HBBU Host Successful Radiothon Event to Sponsor 10 Children at Camp

Events

KefiFM and HBBU announced the successful completion of a Radiothon event held on April 27 benefiting the Metropolis of Boston Camp. Photo: KefiFM

BOSTON – KefiFM and Hellenic Boston Businesses Unite (HBBU) announced the successful completion of a Radiothon event held on April 27 benefiting the Metropolis of Boston Camp. This collaborative effort not only brought together communities, but also raised significant funds to sponsor a summer camp experience for 10 children.

The radiothon, hosted jointly by KefiFM and HBBU, saw an outpouring of support from individuals and businesses alike, demonstrating the power of community unity in making a positive impact. Through various activities, donations, and sponsorships, participants came together with a shared goal- to provide a transformative experience for children.

The funds raised during the radiothon will directly contribute to covering the camp fees, ensuring that 10 children have the chance to participate in enriching spiritual and social activities, forge new friendships, and create cherished memories at The Metropolis of Boston Camp.

For more information about Metropolis Boston Camp or to contribute to future initiatives, please visit: https://www.metropolisofbostoncamp.org/.