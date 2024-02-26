Keep Your Newborn Healthy Through Extreme Cold Weather

Health

More than 70 million people found themselves under cold weather alerts in one week alone last month, and the National Weather Service predicts more bad weather and dangerous precipitation through the month of February. It’s essential to understand your newborn’s needs in the cold weather.

With this year’s freezing weather, many parents are left unequipped to meet their newborns’ requirements.

Babies lose heat more quickly than grown-ups, so they cannot effectively handle the cold. They also get sick more easily and need extra care during the winter to keep them safe from the usual winter sicknesses.

Babies who are on track with their development can maintain a normal body temperature – but if they are sick or the weather is very cold (or hot), parents must consider how to dress them and meet their needs.

For first-time parents navigating their first winter, the expert team at Your Baby Club shares five different ways to ensure newborns and babies are safe and comfortable in the cold weather.

Dress Your Baby in Layers

Putting your baby in several layers of clothes is a good way to keep them at the right temperature. Start with a onesie and some leggings for the first layer. Then, you can put on a T-shirt and pants and top it off with a coat, hat, mittens, and little boots to ensure your baby stays warm. Choose clothes made of breathable fabrics to prevent your newborn from overheating.

Dressing your newborn in layers will make it easy to remove extra clothing when entering an indoor space to prevent your child from getting too warm. The additional layers will also be easy to put back on when venturing back outdoors.

However, please remember to pull off your newborn’s coat before putting them in their car seat, as the gap between the harness and the infant can compress in a car accident and increase the chance of injury.

Regulate Indoor Temperatures When Your Baby Is Sleeping

Being too cold is a concern for newborns, but being too warm is also an issue. Keep the room temperature between 60 and 66 Fahrenheit when your infant sleeps.

Sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) is more common among babies when their body temperature is too high, so keep your baby in their usual sleep suit rather than dressing them in warmer clothing. Opt to adjust the room’s temperature instead. If you co-sleep, be mindful that your baby will also become warmer with your body heat radiating next to them.

Keep Their Skin Moisturized

Chilly weather can lead to dry and irritated skin for newborns. Since newborns have delicate skin, it’s important to keep their skin moisturized during the colder months to prevent discomfort.

You may need to adjust your baby’s regular bath time routine during the colder months. Bath time should be limited to 10 minutes, and the water temperature should be lukewarm, as hot water can dry out their skin. Avoid scented soaps that could irritate your newborn’s skin in favor of more natural products.

Similarly, when applying moisturizer after your baby’s bath, opt for natural and hypoallergenic creams or lotions and use them twice daily. Gently pat your baby dry with a cotton towel to prevent additional irritation, and dress your newborn promptly to lock in the moisture.

Centralized heating can lower the humidity in your home, which can also lead to dry skin, so keep this in mind before turning up your radiators. Instead of increasing the heat, look for alternative methods to keep your newborn warm. As previously mentioned, dressing your baby in layers is a simple solution. Additionally, holding your baby close to you can provide extra warmth.

Stay Up to Date With Their Vaccinations

Immunizations are the most effective strategy for safeguarding your baby against harmful viruses and diseases. Staying current with vaccinations helps prevent your newborn from falling ill and also helps protect others by stopping the spread of infections. Speak to your child’s pediatrician to determine which vaccines your baby needs and the schedule for receiving them.

Common colds and the flu are more frequent in the winter, and babies have much weaker immune systems than adults, so keeping them safe from these illnesses is crucial. As a parent, you should practice good hygiene to help stop the spread of germs. Make sure to wash your hands often and encourage visitors to be especially careful to help reduce the chance of your baby catching any sicknesses.

Breastfeeding can also help increase newborn immunity as breastmilk shares antibodies from the mother with her baby. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the antibodies shared between mother and baby from breastfeeding help babies develop a strong immune system and protect them from illnesses.

Using a Baby Carrier or Sling

Using a baby carrier, or ” babywearing,” is an excellent method to keep your newborn warm in the winter because your body warmth will help keep them comfortable. When babywearing, cover the baby’s hands and feet well, as this is where most of the body heat is lost. Also, it’s vital to ensure that nothing is blocking their breathing — keep their airways open and not covered by your body or clothes.

Holding your baby close provides them with warmth and a sense of safety and security, fostering a deeper bond. Using a carrier to keep your baby near can contribute positively to their psychological, neurological, and physical growth, reinforcing the essential trust between child and parent.

—

Arnie Nicola | Wealth of Geeks

This article was produced by Media Decision and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.