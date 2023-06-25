Keep Your Greek Salad Ingredients Fresh!

Science

Summer in Greece, for me, definitely means Greek salad – or the version called dakos – as lunch! But how can you store the ingredients, to preserve the quality and make them long lasting?

A ‘basic’ Greek salad has tomatoes, cucumber, feta, olives, onions, and olive oil. A dakos salad calls for dakos bread, tomatoes, and feta. For vegetables, storage is not so tricky:

Tomatoes: outside the fridge, in a cool, shadowy place, away from smells, in a strainer or straw/wooden basket

Cucumbers: outside the fridge, in plastic bags to keep some moisture

Onions: outside the fridge, in a VERY shadowy place

Regarding feta, thins are more tricky. Feta is a DOP (Protected Designation of Origin products) produced by sheep milk or mix of sheep and goat milk (not more than 30% goat milk). All other cheeses with mixtures of milk (i.e. cow milk, more than 30% goat milk) are not considered to be feta.

How can you keep your feta for longer periods in the fridge? Some marks of spoilage include a bad smell, sticky texture, or mold. The ideal way is to store it in salty water. Some purveyors sell feta in salt water. If not, a good way to preserve it is to wrap it in a wet paper towel and then place it in a container. If you want to make the water, you can dissolve 2 teaspoons of kosher salt in a cup of water. Put feta inside and use something to keep it submerged deep in this salty water. You can keep feta like this for a month in the fridge. Another tasty way is to keep feta in olive oil! You can keep feta in the fridge in that way for 3 weeks. Lastly, if you have some crumbs of feta, you can freeze it and use it in a pie!

* The above is not medical advice but mere suggestions for improving your diet. Before each herbal use you should consult your doctor, especially those who have health issues, are pregnant, or are under the age of 6.

Evropi-Sofia Dalampira holds a PhD in Agricultural Economics and an MSc in Botany-Biology.