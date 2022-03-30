Katsos Presents Lecture on St. Nicholas WTC for St. Paraskevi GOYA

Events

GREENLAWN, NY – On March 22, Louis Katsos, EMBCA founder and president and AHEPA National Hellenic Cultural Commission Chairman, visited St. Paraskevi’s GOYA and gave a lecture on the history and re-building of St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and National Shrine at the World Trade Center. This was the only house of worship destroyed on that dreadful day of September 11, 2001.

The GOYA advisors at St. Paraskevi are constantly trying to think out of the box to make GOYA not only interesting but also informative and educational. When Katsos was asked to give a presentation, his reply was, “just tell me when and where.” Katsos is a well-known builder of skyscrapers and a historian.

After the construction of St. Nicholas stopped, Katsos was asked to get involved with the rebuilding. His biggest obstacle was COVID-19. He spoke briefly on the history of the church, and how it was originally purchased by Greeks living in the area back in 1916. After the destruction of the church, the Port Authority took over the property. It took years of legal battles to be given property to rebuild. After the presentation there was a Q&A session. The number one question was: “When will the church open?” Katsos said he hopes it will open in the fall. The presentation may be viewed on YouTube: