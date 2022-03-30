x

March 30, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.12 USD

NYC 35ºF

ATHENS 64ºF

Events

Katsos Presents Lecture on St. Nicholas WTC for St. Paraskevi GOYA

March 30, 2022
By The National Herald
Katsos at St. Paraskevi IMG_2696
Louis Katsos visited St. Paraskevi’s GOYA and gave a lecture on the history and re-building of St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and National Shrine at the World Trade Center. Photo: Gus Constantine

GREENLAWN, NY – On March 22, Louis Katsos, EMBCA founder and president and AHEPA National Hellenic Cultural Commission Chairman, visited St. Paraskevi’s GOYA and gave a lecture on the history and re-building of St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and National Shrine at the World Trade Center. This was the only house of worship destroyed on that dreadful day of September 11, 2001.

The GOYA advisors at St. Paraskevi are constantly trying to think out of the box to make GOYA not only interesting but also informative and educational. When Katsos was asked to give a presentation, his reply was, “just tell me when and where.” Katsos is a well-known builder of skyscrapers and a historian.

After the construction of St. Nicholas stopped, Katsos was asked to get involved with the rebuilding. His biggest obstacle was COVID-19. He spoke briefly on the history of the church, and how it was originally purchased by Greeks living in the area back in 1916. After the destruction of the church, the Port Authority took over the property. It took years of legal battles to be given property to rebuild. After the presentation there was a Q&A session. The number one question was: “When will the church open?” Katsos said he hopes it will open in the fall. The presentation may be viewed on YouTube:

RELATED

Events
Baltimore Celebrates Greek Independence Day (Photos)

BALTIMORE, MD – The 201st anniversary of Greek Independence Day, March 25, was celebrated with great enthusiasm and spirit by the Greek-American community in Baltimore which held the annual parade on March 27.

Events
Going On in Greek-American Community
Events
Rhode Island Celebrates Greek Independence Day and Annunciation Feast

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Celebrities: Monkeys Near Florida Airport Delight Visitors

DANIA BEACH, Fla. — As departing jetliners roared overhead, an aging vervet monkey moped on a mangrove branch one recent afternoon in the woods he inhabits near a South Florida airport, his ego bruised.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings