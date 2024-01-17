Kate, the Princess of Wales, Hospitalized for Up to Two Weeks after Undergoing Abdominal Surgery

FILE - Kate, Princess of Wales, and Prince William travel in a coach following the coronation ceremony of Britain's King Charles III in London, Saturday, May 6, 2023. (AP Photo/David Cliff, File)
LONDON — The Princess of Wales has been hospitalized after undergoing planned abdominal surgery and will remain at The London Clinic for up to two weeks, Kensington Palace said Wednesday.
The former Kate Middleton is expected to return to public duties after Easter, the palace said. The 42-year-old future queen was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday.
“The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate,” the palace said. “She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private.”
The palace said that Kate, the wife of Prince William, wished to apologize for postponing her upcoming engagements.
“She looks forward to reinstating as many as possible, as soon as possible,” the palace said.
After Prince Harry and Meghan’s stormy departure to California in 2020, the Prince and Princess of Wales have solidified their position as being among the most popular members of the royal family. Kate, in particular, has remained a reliable royal in the public eye — the smiling mother of three who can comfort grieving parents at a children’s hospice or wow the nation by playing piano during a televised Christmas concert.
She was among the royals who appeared at the annual Christmas Day service at Sandringham.
