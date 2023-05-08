Kástra Elión Teams up with Caroline Rovithi on New Limited Edition Premium Martini Kit

United States

NEW YORK – Kástra Elión on May 8 introduced their new Limited Edition Premium Martini Kit featuring special hand-painted and signed bottles by Greek artist Caroline Rovithi. With only 50 created, this exclusive limited edition kit is a unique gift and beautiful addition to any bar. It includes all the ingredients for a curated cocktail featuring the brand’s custom Kástra Dirty Brine, vermouth, and orange bitters. Perfect for two people, the Kit makes a unique gift for any special occasion.

Family-owned and artisan-crafted in Greece, Kástra Elión is the original premium sipping vodka distilled from Greek olives and grains, as noted on the brand’s website. Three generations in the making, it combines tradition, innovation, and love for the flavors and heritage of the Mediterranean to create an experience rich in

history and elegance. From olives picked by hand, cold-pressed within hours, and blended with curated grains, the result is a premium vodka of unparalleled smoothness and timeless sophistication.

The name Kástra Elión refers to the ancient castle that stands guard over the hills and groves of Nafpaktos, the ancestral home of Kástra Elión and the family that created it.

Kástra Elión President and co-founder Mike Camello spoke with The National Herald about the collaboration with Rovithi, about giving back to Greece, and about what is next for this unique brand of vodka.

“This collaboration with Caroline Rovithi was born out of the experience of the journey she takes with her art,” Camello said. “As a premium spirit, we thrive on the experience. From our deep family roots to the love put into Kástra Elión. This partnership reflects the elegance that only Greece can offer. ‘Naste kala’ (‘Be well’).”

TNH: How did the collaboration with Greek artist Caroline Rovithi come about?

Mike Camello: A mutual contact introduced us to her work a while back. We really enjoyed her art and wanted to experiment with ways we can showcase artists in an interesting way. We have been wanting to do something with an artist for awhile, and Caroline was the perfect fit.

TNH: How long did it take from idea to realization?

MC: Caroline played with a few different concepts. Once we settled in on the one we thought worked the best it took about six months to execute. She did an amazing job turning the bottle into a canvas and utilizing colors she really associates with Greece in her work.

TNH: How important was it to include giving back through The Hellenic Initiative?

MC: It was an integral piece to all of this. It is very important for us not only to give back to Greece, but also create additional opportunities in and for Greece. We look forward to continuing to work with them through their different initiatives.

TNH: What are you working on next?

MC: We are looking forward to continue this artist series and have a some new products we will be announcing soon.

Kástra Elión is also giving back through the new Limited Edition Premium Martini Kit with $30 per kit to be donated to The Hellenic Initiative, a global, nonprofit, secular institution mobilizing the Greek diaspora and Philhellenes to invest in the future of Greece.

Shop for Kástra Elión and its new Limited Edition Premium Martini Kit online: https://shop.kastraelion.com.

More information is available online: https://kastraelion.com.