July 3, 2024

Kasselakis: Whoever Disagrees with Party Changes ‘Must Seek an Alternative for Themselves

July 2, 2024
By Athens News Agency
kasselakis
Photo: FACEBOOK

ATHENS – SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance leader Stefanos Kasselakis expressed his determination to ‘clean up’ and ‘modernize’ the main opposition party, in an interview at ALPHA TV’s newscast on Tuesday, ahead of the party organs’ meetings.

He said that whoever disagrees with this should seek ‘alternatives’, while if anyone disagrees on political issues, these may be discussed in the coming meetings.

Commenting on Avghi newspaper, whose daily publication wa suspended, he saud that the weekly paper, which is issued now as a weekly, “registers losses of a million euros annually” due to the drop in state subsidies, that is why he called on the public and on party deputies to donate.

Kasselakis ruled out new intraparty elections for a leader and underlined that the priority was to go ahead with party procedures, particularly the congress for a party charter, warning that the party organs will change, and “changes bring friction”. Those who disagree must “find an alternative for themselves,” because SYRIZA’s priority is to acquire “a very clear government program, with officials who can clearly implement it” and to convince the public that it holds true to its promises as an independent party.

ECONOMIST – Mitsotakis: New Democracy is the Dominant Political Force in Greece

ATHENS - New Democracy "remains the dominant political force in Greece - the second and third party are lower than our percentages," Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Tuesday at the discussion he had with former Italian PM Enrico Letta in the framework of the 28th Annual Economist Government Roundtable.

Greece Deploys Foreign Firefighters for the Third Year Running to Help Tackle Wildfires
Greece: Another Street Shooting Murder in Athens, Man Gunned Down in Car

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

Hurricane Beryl Rips Through Open Waters after Devastating the Southeast Caribbean

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Hurricane Beryl roared through open waters on Tuesday as a monstrous Category 5 storm on a path that would take it near Jamaica and the Cayman Islands after earlier making landfall in the southeast Caribbean, killing at least two people.

ST. GEORGE'S, Grenada  — Hurricane Beryl roared through open waters Tuesday as a powerful Category 4 storm heading toward Jamaica after earlier making landfall in the southeast Caribbean, killing at least six people.

LEIPZIG, Germany  — A first-minute goal and a stellar save in the final seconds helped send Turkey into the quarterfinals of Euro 2024.

MUNICH  — The Netherlands could be peaking at just the right time.

