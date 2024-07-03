Kasselakis: Whoever Disagrees with Party Changes ‘Must Seek an Alternative for Themselves

Politics

ATHENS – SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance leader Stefanos Kasselakis expressed his determination to ‘clean up’ and ‘modernize’ the main opposition party, in an interview at ALPHA TV’s newscast on Tuesday, ahead of the party organs’ meetings.

He said that whoever disagrees with this should seek ‘alternatives’, while if anyone disagrees on political issues, these may be discussed in the coming meetings.

Commenting on Avghi newspaper, whose daily publication wa suspended, he saud that the weekly paper, which is issued now as a weekly, “registers losses of a million euros annually” due to the drop in state subsidies, that is why he called on the public and on party deputies to donate.

Kasselakis ruled out new intraparty elections for a leader and underlined that the priority was to go ahead with party procedures, particularly the congress for a party charter, warning that the party organs will change, and “changes bring friction”. Those who disagree must “find an alternative for themselves,” because SYRIZA’s priority is to acquire “a very clear government program, with officials who can clearly implement it” and to convince the public that it holds true to its promises as an independent party.