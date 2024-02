Politics

ATHENS – “In the SYRIZA that I envision, the president and the party members first listen to the society and then they decide,” SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance leader Stefanos Kasselakis said in a post on social media on Sunday.

“I know it’s unusual for the political scene in our country, but we have to listen to society. We have to make the society be heard and this has been a key commitment of mine from the very beginning, since I was a candidate for party leader. Besides, the progressive world has been calling us for a total change since 2019,” he added.

Kasselakis urged once again “all members of SYRIZA to fill out the questionnaire at isyriza.gr/preconference_…”, stating that “your answers will help both me and the party members in our decisions.”