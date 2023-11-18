Kasselakis: We Must All Build Together a New ‘Inter-Party Agreement’

Politics

ATHENS – SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance’s first and main goal to win the next national elections, party leader Stefanos Kasselakis said on Saturday in an interview with the “Efimerida Ton Syntakton”.

“We must form the necessary social alliance that will bring us back to a winning position,” he said.

In response to a question about whether a common ground of understanding must be found with PASOK, he stated that SYRIZA deeply believes in the need for cooperation of all progressive forces as wellas joint initiatives on a number of issues (Tempi accident, wiretapping scandal, soaring prices and unfair commercial practices, social security and fair taxation, defence of democracy and the rule of law). He emphasized that “this is how convergences are built, on the basis of political essence.”

He also expressed the hope that “the leadership of PASOK-KINAL will overcome its political rigidity and prioritize the defence of society and democracy, instead of petty political goals.”

Asked about the internal party issues and whether he considers that the cycle of departures from SYRIZA has been closed, Kasselakis underlined: “My wish is that we all build together a new ‘inter-party coexistence agreement’ that will strengthen the unity based on rules respected by everyone.”