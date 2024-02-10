Kasselakis: We Deserve a Better Country

Politics

First day of the Regional Conference of Thessaly of SYRIZA - Progressive Alliance, in Larissa, Saturday, February 10, 2024 (EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – Main opposition SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance leader Stefanos Kasselakis stated on Saturday from the city of Larissa where is held the party’s Regional Congress that “there is an alternative for the country, for the region and for the society”.

Kasselakis referred to the “Tempi crime” (train crash with 57 victims) saying that “that it was the reason he got involved with politics and with a party that had ruled the country in the right way”.

He also said that “we deserve a better country” adding that “SYRIZA is a deeply popular party and this is our power. Our party belongs to the members that elected an independent president”.

Kasselakis also referred to SYRIZA’s legislative interventions in the parliament and in the europarliament and underlined the need for bringing ideas and in parallel the people to know that there is an alternative solution.

He also said that “the farmers are experiencing a huge injustice; they are selling their products below the cost. The farmers are in the first line of the economy and are experiencing a major insecurity; it is not fair and is not sustainable. Our proposals are costed”.