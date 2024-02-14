x

February 14, 2024

Kasselakis Wants End to Immunity for Greek Parliament Members

February 14, 2024
By The National Herald
[366299] ΣΥΝΑΝΤΗΣΗ ΤΟΥ ΠΡΟΕΔΡΟΥ ΤΟΥ ΣΥΡΙΖΑ-ΠΣ ΣΤΕΦΑΝΟΥ ΚΑΣΣΕΛΑΚΗ ΜΕ ΕΡΓΑΖΟΜΕΝΟΥΣ ΣΤΑ ΛΙΠΑΣΜΑΤΑ ΚΑΒΑΛΑΣ (ΓΙΩΡΓΟΣ ΚΟΝΤΑΡΙΝΗΣ/EUROKINISSI)
SYRIZA leader Stefanos Kasselakis. (Photo by GIORGOS KONTARINIS/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – A newspaper report that former transport minister Kostas Karamanlis was warned of a risk of a rail accident before a head-on collision killed 57 prompted a call by the major opposition SYRIZA for an end to immunity for Members of Parliament.

Leftist leader Stefanos Kasselakis, responding to the report in Dimokratia that said Karamanlis had received a confidential letter about unsafe railways, said lawmakers shouldn’t be protected from Parliament.

Karamanlis quit almost immediately after the Feb. 28, 2023 tragedy but wasn’t investigated or prosecuted – he is close to Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who put him on the New Democracy ticket for Parliament.

Kasselakis said it’s time to end special privileges for lawmakers making them exempt from prosecution unless there is a vote to strip them of that protection and said he would end it if he comes to power.

“If the Greek people honor us with their vote, the first thing I will do is abolish all MP immunities – all parliamentary privileges. The Parliament will not breed another Kostas Achilleas Karamanlis,” Kasselakis said.

A month after the disaster, Karamanlis went before a special Parliament committee and said there were five safeguards that would have prevented the tragedy in Tempi.

He also criticized the “inaccuracies and lies” he said obscured the facts and dismissed the claim that there was no telemanagement system at the Larissa station as “absolutely false.”

Karamanlis submitted documents showing that the contract for the telemanagement and signaling system was only 18 percent complete when he assumed office and reached 70 percent by the end of his term.

