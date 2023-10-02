Kasselakis Visits Volos; Asks for Help from the State for the Flood Victims

Politics

VOLOS – Main opposition SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance leader Stefanos Kasselakis on Monday posted a video on the social media from his visit to flood-stricken houses in Volos, sending a plea for help from the state.

“Here in the district of Nea Ionia, Volos, time has frozen for the flood victims. I make a plea for help from the state. They are alone” Kasselakis wrote.