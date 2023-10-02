x

October 2, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.06 USD

NYC 64ºF

ATHENS 75ºF

Politics

Kasselakis Visits Volos; Asks for Help from the State for the Flood Victims

October 2, 2023
By Athens News Agency
[363932] ΕΠΙΣΚΕΨΗ ΤΟΥ ΠΡΟΕΔΡΟΥ ΤΟΥ ΣΥΡΙΖΑ-ΠΣ ΣΤΕΦΑΝΟΥ ΚΑΣΣΕΛΑΚΗ ΣΤΟΝ ΒΟΛΟ(ΒΑΣΙΛΗΣ ΟΙΚΟΝΟΜΟΥ/EUROKINISSI)
Main opposition SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance leader Stefanos Kasselakis visited Volos on Monday, October 2, 2023. (Photo by VASILIS OIKONOMOU/EUROKINISSI)

VOLOS – Main opposition SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance leader Stefanos Kasselakis on Monday posted a video on the social media from his visit to flood-stricken houses in Volos, sending a plea for help from the state.

“Here in the district of Nea Ionia, Volos, time has frozen for the flood victims. I make a plea for help from the state. They are alone” Kasselakis wrote.

Main opposition SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance leader Stefanos Kasselakis visited Volos on Monday, October 2, 2023. (Photo by VASILIS OIKONOMOU/EUROKINISSI)
Main opposition SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance leader Stefanos Kasselakis visited Volos on Monday, October 2, 2023. (Photo by VASILIS OIKONOMOU/EUROKINISSI)
Main opposition SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance leader Stefanos Kasselakis visited Volos on Monday, October 2, 2023. (Photo by VASILIS OIKONOMOU/EUROKINISSI)

RELATED

Society
Births in Greece Post Further 10.3 pct Drop in 2022

ATHENS - The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) announces data on the evolution of demographic indicators in Greece for 2022.

Society
Armenians Protest the Upcoming Dissolution of Nagorno Karabakh in Athens
Society
EU Media Freedom Groups Say Greek Journalists Face Threats

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.