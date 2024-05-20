Kasselakis Visits Perea Street Market, Promises Change to Address People’s Problems

President of SYRIZA - Progressive Alliance, Stefanos Kasselakis, visits the open market of Perea in Thessaloniki, Monday May 20, 2024 (SYRIZA-PS Press Office/EUROKINISSI)
THESSALONIKI – Main opposition SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance leader Stefanos Kasselakis on Monday visited the street market in Perea, Thessaloniki with the president of the party’s parliamentary group Sokratis Famellos and spoke with merchants and customers about the problems they face.
According to an announcement by the party, there was a general consensus that “the high cost of living is a problem that is becoming ever harder to bear.”
“It is absolutely clear that people are under pressure from the high prices, as are producers. The question is: where is the money going,” he said, adding that there was a huge oligopoly in the supply chain and in electricity.
He also noted the issue of excessive taxation, saying that SYRIZA has tabled a series of proposals but the government “prefers to have people dependent, to give them [benefits] and tax returns.”
Kasselakis promised that this will change, while he was also briefed on Thessaloniki’s traffic problem, especially in the wake of works for the construction of the Flyover. Sympathising with motorists, eh said this was one more sign of the government’s inertia and lack of consensus with the local community.
‘Tempi’ a forbidden word until the elections
Kasselakis also criticised the mass media in a social media post on Monday, for the poor coverage of an event held on Crete where parents of victims of the Tempi train crash had spoken “in the presence of thousands”.
“The mass media said nothing, almost in their entirety. The word ‘Tempi’ is forbidden until the elections,” Kasselakis said, suggesting that the government was behind this silence. “The fight is unequal, they have the media. But we have right and persistence. They are a system, we are an entire people,” he said, posting excerpts from the speeches.
THESSALONIKI - Main opposition SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance leader Stefanos Kasselakis on Monday visited the street market in Perea, Thessaloniki with the president of the party's parliamentary group Sokratis Famellos and spoke with merchants and customers about the problems they face.
JERUSALEM (AP) — The chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court said Monday he is seeking arrest warrants for Israeli and Hamas leaders, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in connection with their actions during the seven-month war between Israel and Hamas.
LONDON (AP) — WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange can appeal against extradition to the United States on espionage charges, a London court ruled Monday — a decision likely to further drag out an already long legal saga.
Sign up for a subscription
Want to save this article? Get a subscription to access this feature and more!
Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!
The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.
In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.
We use cookies on our site to personalize your experience, bring you the most relevant content, show you the most useful ads, and to help report any issues with our site. You can update your preferences at any time by visiting preferences. By selecting Accept, you consent to our use of cookies. To learn more about how your data is used, visit our cookie policy.
You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In