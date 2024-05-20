x

May 20, 2024

Kasselakis Visits Perea Street Market, Promises Change to Address People’s Problems

May 20, 2024
By Athens News Agency
ΕΠΙΣΚΕΨΗ ΤΟΥ ΠΡΟΕΔΡΟΥ ΤΟΥ ΣΥΡΙΖΑ-ΠΣ ΣΤΕΦΑΝΟΥ ΚΑΣΣΕΛΑΚΗ ΣΤΗΝ ΛΑΪΚΗ ΑΓΟΡΑ ΤΗΣ ΠΕΡΑΙΑΣ ΘΕΣΣΑΛΟΝΙΚΗΣ (ΓΡΑΦΕΙΟ ΤΥΠΟΥ ΣΥΡΙΖΑ-ΠΣ/EUROKINISSI)
President of SYRIZA - Progressive Alliance, Stefanos Kasselakis, visits the open market of Perea in Thessaloniki, Monday May 20, 2024 (SYRIZA-PS Press Office/EUROKINISSI)

THESSALONIKI – Main opposition SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance leader Stefanos Kasselakis on Monday visited the street market in Perea, Thessaloniki with the president of the party’s parliamentary group Sokratis Famellos and spoke with merchants and customers about the problems they face.

According to an announcement by the party, there was a general consensus that “the high cost of living is a problem that is becoming ever harder to bear.”

“It is absolutely clear that people are under pressure from the high prices, as are producers. The question is: where is the money going,” he said, adding that there was a huge oligopoly in the supply chain and in electricity.

He also noted the issue of excessive taxation, saying that SYRIZA has tabled a series of proposals but the government “prefers to have people dependent, to give them [benefits] and tax returns.”

President of SYRIZA – Progressive Alliance, Stefanos Kasselakis, visits the open market of Perea in Thessaloniki, Monday May 20, 2024 (SYRIZA-PS Press Office/EUROKINISSI)

Kasselakis promised that this will change, while he was also briefed on Thessaloniki’s traffic problem, especially in the wake of works for the construction of the Flyover. Sympathising with motorists, eh said this was one more sign of the government’s inertia and lack of consensus with the local community.

‘Tempi’ a forbidden word until the elections

Kasselakis also criticised the mass media in a social media post on Monday, for the poor coverage of an event held on Crete where parents of victims of the Tempi train crash had spoken “in the presence of thousands”.

“The mass media said nothing, almost in their entirety. The word ‘Tempi’ is forbidden until the elections,” Kasselakis said, suggesting that the government was behind this silence. “The fight is unequal, they have the media. But we have right and persistence. They are a system, we are an entire people,” he said, posting excerpts from the speeches.

