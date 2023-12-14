x

December 14, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 33ºF

ATHENS 68ºF

Politics

Kasselakis Visits Messolonghi and Woman who Donated Ambulance to State

December 14, 2023
By Athens News Agency
KasselakisMesologi
SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance leader Stefanos Kasselakis visited Messolonghi and woman who donated ambulance to state.

MESSOLONGHI – Main opposition SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance leader Stefanos Kasselakis on Thursday visited retired farmer Athina Papachristou, a pensioner that spent her savings to buy an ambulance and donate it to the state ambulance service EKAB.

Kasselakis visited the elderly woman during a tour of the town of Messolonghi and afterward posted a video of their meeting at her house on social media, commenting: “I asked to see Athina Papachristou. The “grandmother” of us all, who used her savings to buy a fully-equipped ambulance for EKAB. She let me into her home, I shared in her humanity, I thanked her for her high sense of moral duty…” Kasselakis said.

He noted, however, that in 2023, such generosity by ordinary people could not replace the state and that Papachristou herself was the first to agree.

“Kyriakos Mitsotakis had called her to thank her. He told her that when he visited Messolonghi, he would come to see her. Mrs Athina replied to him: Come, but bring an ambulance with you as well.”

In the video, Kasselakis asked what prompted her to make her donation, while she described how she had sold off some land and other assets, added her lifelong savings and bought it, “because I had been through so much”.

Kasselakis, on his part, noted that the issue was not whether Mitsotakis or himself came to visit her but whether the ambulance, the ambulance service and the hospital could operate and offer a service. He pointed out that a 63-year-old woman on the island of Kos had died in the back of a pickup truck, not because there were no ambulances but because there were no paramedics to operate them, so that only one ambulance was working. “It is a state that has fallen apart,” he added.

RELATED

Society
Greek Air Force Prefers New Leonardo Helicopters to US’ Blackhawks

ATHENS - Greece’s Air Force, already being bolstered with purchases of French Rafale fighter jets and hopes to acquire American-made F-35 fighter jets, now is said to favor the Leonardo AW139 made by an Anglo-Italian group.

Economy
Targeting Tax Evasion, Greece Bans Cash Transactions Over 500 Euros
Society
Enter Alexander: The Battle of Chaeronea at the Cycladic Museum

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Documentary Series on SNF’s Support for the Poliprespa Program Promoting the Development of Prespes

In one of the most sparsely populated parts of Greece, Prespes, a place of natural beauty and tranquility, human intervention would seem superfluous.

ZURICH (AP) — The FIFA best men’s player award for 2023 will be another contest between Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland.

NEW YORK (AP) — Americans picked up their spending from October to November unexpectedly as the unofficial holiday season kicked off, underscoring the power of shoppers despite elevated prices.

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday Moscow is in dialogue with with the United States on the issue of bringing home jailed Americans Paul Whelan and Evan Gershkovich and the Kremlin hopes to “find a solution,” even though “it's not easy.

CHICAGO (AP) — The family of a Chicago woman who froze to death after she became locked in a hotel freezer has agreed to a $10 million legal settlement.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.