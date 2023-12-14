Kasselakis Visits Messolonghi and Woman who Donated Ambulance to State

Politics

MESSOLONGHI – Main opposition SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance leader Stefanos Kasselakis on Thursday visited retired farmer Athina Papachristou, a pensioner that spent her savings to buy an ambulance and donate it to the state ambulance service EKAB.

Kasselakis visited the elderly woman during a tour of the town of Messolonghi and afterward posted a video of their meeting at her house on social media, commenting: “I asked to see Athina Papachristou. The “grandmother” of us all, who used her savings to buy a fully-equipped ambulance for EKAB. She let me into her home, I shared in her humanity, I thanked her for her high sense of moral duty…” Kasselakis said.

He noted, however, that in 2023, such generosity by ordinary people could not replace the state and that Papachristou herself was the first to agree.

“Kyriakos Mitsotakis had called her to thank her. He told her that when he visited Messolonghi, he would come to see her. Mrs Athina replied to him: Come, but bring an ambulance with you as well.”

In the video, Kasselakis asked what prompted her to make her donation, while she described how she had sold off some land and other assets, added her lifelong savings and bought it, “because I had been through so much”.

Kasselakis, on his part, noted that the issue was not whether Mitsotakis or himself came to visit her but whether the ambulance, the ambulance service and the hospital could operate and offer a service. He pointed out that a 63-year-old woman on the island of Kos had died in the back of a pickup truck, not because there were no ambulances but because there were no paramedics to operate them, so that only one ambulance was working. “It is a state that has fallen apart,” he added.