x

June 29, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 67ºF

ATHENS 82ºF

Politics

Kasselakis Urges Tsipras to Either Take Over ‘or Support Me … Without Games’

June 29, 2024
By Athens News Agency
[363769] ΣΥΝΑΝΤΗΣΗ ΤΟΥ ΝΕΟΥ ΠΡΟΕΔΡΟΥ ΤΟΥ ΣΥΡΙΖΑ - ΠΣ ΣΤΕΦΑΝΟΥ ΚΑΣΣΕΛΑΚΗ ΜΕ ΤΟΝ ΑΠΕΡΧΟΜΕΝΟ ΠΡΟΕΔΡΟ ΑΛΕΞΗ ΤΣΙΠΡΑ(ΤΑΤΙΑΝΑ ΜΠΟΛΑΡΗ/EUROKINISSI)
FILE - SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance party leader Stefanos Kasselakis visited former party leader Alexis Tsipras in the latter's office in Parliament on Monday, September 25, 2023. (Photo by TATIANA BOLARI/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – “I did not come to my country to spend my time on daily ‘civil wars’ within the party,” main opposition SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance leader Stefanos Kasselakis said in a social media message late on Friday, in which he urged his predecessor Alexis Tsipras to either support him or come and take over the party’s leadership himself.

“SYRIZA is the main opposition in the country and needs a leader who can perform his duties without distraction, and help the country emerge from the neoliberal morass and right-wing decline,” Kasselakis emphasised, while stressing his respect for Tsipras. He noted that the party could not be “liquified into a centrist formation with agreements at the top, excluding society” and deserved a chance to rule and “finally vindicate the expectations of the progressive citizens.”

“And this is why I say clearly and with a sense of historic responsibility: Come and take over and I will be a foot-soldier in your effort, without undermining you for even a moment. If, however, you do not wish to do this, support me to make the effort for our party, without games,” he added.

Kasselakis stressed that he was “not stuck on” the leadership position, adding that he had barely had a chance to occupy it and had only been allowed to “fight the battle” without daily barbs from within the party for a mere two months.

He also referred to the achievements under his leadership, noting that the party’s new MEP candidates, the party members and MPs had “fought with heart and soul” and raised SYRIZA from 9% to 15%, allowing it to remain the main opposition, which had previously seemed impossible.

“Two splits, an attempt at delegitimisation at the Conference, now again with signatures to convene the party’s organs whose meetings had already been announced. Bickering, bluster and introversion that is repellent to our voters and society,” he pointed out.

Referring to the decision to stop daily publication of the SYRIZA-affiliated newspaper “Avgi”, he stressed that the party’s finances did not permit any other decision. “How could the daily issue of ‘Avgi’, which needed to be shut down in 2022 with twice the funding, now stay open with half the amount? Who is instrumentalising the anxious fears of working people by concealing the tragic true picture,” he said.

Noting that he had personally given the maximum permitted amount under the law, 20,000 euros, and had collected another 7,000 euros from friends and party members, Kasselakis pointed out that this money had ended up being spent on paying off the paper’s debts.

Calling for the economic reform and renewal of the party, with greater powers to the grassroots and bold steps to lead the effort for a broad centre-left, Kasselakis concluded by saying that “I would rather be a soldier in the battle for a better Greece than a general in a party civil war,” inviting Tsipras to join him.

RELATED

Society
A Teenage Beachgoer Killed by Lightning on a Beach in Northern Greece

THESSALONIKI — A 13-year-old beachgoer died after being struck by lightning in northern Greece during a sudden summer rainstorm Friday, authorities said.

Society
Journalist Charged with Domestic Threat and Sentenced to Payable Sentence of 12 Months in Jail
Society
Greek Coast Guard Suspects in Deadly Refugee Shipwreck Will Testify

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Bolivian General Arrested after Apparent Failed Coup Attempt as Gov’t Faces New Crisis

LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — Led by a top general vowing to “restore democracy,” armored vehicles rammed the doors of Bolivia's government palace Wednesday in what the president called a coup attempt, then quickly retreated — the latest crisis in the South American country facing a political battle and an economic crisis.

Jews in the predominantly Muslim region of Dagestan in southern Russia say they are determined to regroup and rebuild following a deadly attack by Islamic militants on Christian and Jewish houses of worship in two cities last weekend.

Two white autoworkers bludgeoned 27-year-old Chinese American Vincent Chin to death with a baseball bat during his bachelor party in Detroit in 1982, but his loved ones' cries for justice fell on deaf ears.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Martin Mull, whose droll, esoteric comedy and acting made him a hip sensation in the 1970s and later a beloved guest star on sitcoms including “Roseanne” and “Arrested Development,” has died, his daughter said Friday.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden worked forcefully Friday to quell Democratic anxieties over his unsteady showing in his debate with former President Donald Trump, as elected members of his party closed ranks around him in an effort to shut down talk of replacing him atop the ticket.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.