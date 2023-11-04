Kasselakis Tours Corinthia, Visits Nemea Archaeological Site

Politics

ATHENS – SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance leader Stefanos Kasselakis is touring Corinthia prefecture on Saturday.

At a tour of the archaeological site and museum in Nemea, Kasselakis pointed out “the possibility for a lively place of study, active participation and contribution to local tourism development”, according to the main opposition party’s press office.

Moreover, Kasselakis was briefed about challenges such as the restoration of the site’s monuments, “for which there is a draft study, but is yet to be implemented”, it was added.

Additionally, Kasselakis noted what he called the need for domestic and international university students to be present at Nemea, in view of a “development center, a combination of education, archaeological study and tourism.”

“I don’t understand why we are not doing the right thing to highlight this cultural monument, so that local development can evolve around it,” he pointed out, this being “a common sense that unfortunately we don’t see in our country.”