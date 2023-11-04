Kasselakis Tours Corinthia, Visits Nemea Archaeological Site

President of SYRIZA Stefanos Kasselakis visits Corinth and Nemea, Saturday, November 4, 2023 (VASSILIS PAPADOPOULOS / EUROKINISSI)
ATHENS – SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance leader Stefanos Kasselakis is touring Corinthia prefecture on Saturday.
At a tour of the archaeological site and museum in Nemea, Kasselakis pointed out “the possibility for a lively place of study, active participation and contribution to local tourism development”, according to the main opposition party’s press office.
Moreover, Kasselakis was briefed about challenges such as the restoration of the site’s monuments, “for which there is a draft study, but is yet to be implemented”, it was added.
Additionally, Kasselakis noted what he called the need for domestic and international university students to be present at Nemea, in view of a “development center, a combination of education, archaeological study and tourism.”
“I don’t understand why we are not doing the right thing to highlight this cultural monument, so that local development can evolve around it,” he pointed out, this being “a common sense that unfortunately we don’t see in our country.”
ATHENS - Greece is "neither involved in military operations nor has it been asked to become involved," noted National Defence Minister Nikos Dendias in an interview to Parapolitika newspaper on Saturday.
Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!
The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.
In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.
We use cookies on our site to personalize your experience, bring you the most relevant content, show you the most useful ads, and to help report any issues with our site. You can update your preferences at any time by visiting preferences. By selecting Accept, you consent to our use of cookies. To learn more about how your data is used, visit our cookie policy.
You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In