x

November 4, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 50ºF

ATHENS 75ºF

Politics

Kasselakis Tours Corinthia, Visits Nemea Archaeological Site

November 4, 2023
By Athens News Agency
ΕΠΙΣΚΕΨΗ ΤΟΥ ΠΡΟΕΔΡΟΥ ΤΟΥ ΣΥΡΙΖΑ ΠΣ ΣΤΕΦΑΝΟΥ ΚΑΣΣΕΛΑΚΗ ΣΤΗ ΚΟΡΙΝΘΟ. ΝΕΜΕΑ (ΒΑΣΙΛΗΣ ΠΑΠΑΔΟΠΟΥΛΟΣ / EUROKINISSI)
President of SYRIZA Stefanos Kasselakis visits Corinth and Nemea, Saturday, November 4, 2023 (VASSILIS PAPADOPOULOS / EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance leader Stefanos Kasselakis is touring Corinthia prefecture on Saturday.

At a tour of the archaeological site and museum in Nemea, Kasselakis pointed out “the possibility for a lively place of study, active participation and contribution to local tourism development”, according to the main opposition party’s press office.

Moreover, Kasselakis was briefed about challenges such as the restoration of the site’s monuments, “for which there is a draft study, but is yet to be implemented”, it was added.

President of SYRIZA Stefanos Kasselakis visits Corinth and Nemea, Saturday, November 4, 2023 (VASSILIS PAPADOPOULOS / EUROKINISSI)

Additionally, Kasselakis noted what he called the need for domestic and international university students to be present at Nemea, in view of a “development center, a combination of education, archaeological study and tourism.”

“I don’t understand why we are not doing the right thing to highlight this cultural monument, so that local development can evolve around it,” he pointed out, this being “a common sense that unfortunately we don’t see in our country.”

RELATED

Politics
Greece is ‘Neither Involved in Military Operations Nor Has it Been asked to Become Involved,’ Dendias Says

ATHENS - Greece is "neither involved in military operations nor has it been asked to become involved," noted National Defence Minister Nikos Dendias in an interview to Parapolitika newspaper on Saturday.

Society
Heavy Rainfall & High Winds Affecting Several Regions on Saturday
Society
Ships Stay Docked in Several Greek Ports Due to High Winds

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.