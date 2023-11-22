x

November 22, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 45ºF

ATHENS 54ºF

Politics

Kasselakis: The True Troublemakers Are those who Govern us

November 22, 2023
By Athens News Agency
[365192] THESSALONIKI SUMMIT 2023 (ΒΑΣΙΛΗΣ ΒΕΡΒΕΡΙΔΗΣ/ΜΟΤΙΟΝΤΕΑΜ)
Stefanos Kasselakis at the 7th Thessaloniki Summit on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. (Photo by VASILIS VERVERIDIS/MOTIONTEAM)

ATHENS – “The stereotypes built by years of propaganda will be smashed,” main opposition SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance leader Stefanos Kasselakis said in a social media post on Wednesday. Kasselakis stressed that he would not “leave ‘householders’ to the Right when the true troublemakers are those who govern us and rot society,” adding that “the Left is primarily the people of toil and humanity. The Left of ethics and responsibility.”

In a post replying to those reacting to his statements during a discussion with a journalist at the 7th Thessaloniki Summit, Kasselakis noted that his own words “are obviously gone through with a fine-tooth comb” while those of his political opponents “enjoy full media support and tolerance,” adding that he welcomed this.

Kasselakis said that Greece had at some point, in the 80s and 90s, “achieved a degree of empathy and solidarity” that was a good foundation for the future but this was followed by the crisis that ripped apart the social fabric and led to the rise of the far Right, hatred toward migrants and the “governance of a group of cronies that monitors, wiretaps and does business.”

“The goal for me is that starting point in order to build the future: a state of justice, equality, institutions that function and social protection for all.”

RELATED

Politics
Mitsotakis Meets with Beneficiary of Personal Assistant Program for Disabled Citizens

ATHENS - A disabled teacher in public schools for special education, Argyro Lambara, who has benefited from the personal assistant (PA) program for people with disabilities met with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the Acropolis Museum on Tuesday.

Politics
Migration Minister & Kalymnos Mayor Discuss Visa Facilitation Program for Turkish Nationals
Society
Greece’s Deadly Fires, Floods, Showed Climate Change Fight Failures

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Takeaways on Fine Water, a Growing Trend for the Privileged in a World that’s Increasingly Thirsty

SAMTSE, Bhutan — Millions of people worldwide don't have clean water to drink, even though the United Nations deemed water a basic human right more than a decade ago.

SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea will partially suspend an inter-Korean agreement Wednesday to restart frontline aerial surveillance of North Korea, after the North said it launched a military spy satellite in violation of United Nations bans, Seoul officials said.

BRUSSELS — The European Union has long known that the way to France's heart is through its stomach.

LOS ANGELES — LeBron James scored his 39,000th point on the way to 17 points, nine assists and seven rebounds, and the Los Angeles Lakers completed an unbeaten run through group play in the NBA In-Season Tournament with a 131-99 victory over the Utah Jazz on Tuesday night.

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — There's one thing that's certain for Dutch voters casting ballots Wednesday in a general election: Mark Rutte, the Netherlands' longest-serving prime minister, is on the way out.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.