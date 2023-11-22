Kasselakis: The True Troublemakers Are those who Govern us

Politics

ATHENS – “The stereotypes built by years of propaganda will be smashed,” main opposition SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance leader Stefanos Kasselakis said in a social media post on Wednesday. Kasselakis stressed that he would not “leave ‘householders’ to the Right when the true troublemakers are those who govern us and rot society,” adding that “the Left is primarily the people of toil and humanity. The Left of ethics and responsibility.”

In a post replying to those reacting to his statements during a discussion with a journalist at the 7th Thessaloniki Summit, Kasselakis noted that his own words “are obviously gone through with a fine-tooth comb” while those of his political opponents “enjoy full media support and tolerance,” adding that he welcomed this.

Kasselakis said that Greece had at some point, in the 80s and 90s, “achieved a degree of empathy and solidarity” that was a good foundation for the future but this was followed by the crisis that ripped apart the social fabric and led to the rise of the far Right, hatred toward migrants and the “governance of a group of cronies that monitors, wiretaps and does business.”

“The goal for me is that starting point in order to build the future: a state of justice, equality, institutions that function and social protection for all.”