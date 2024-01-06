Kasselakis: The Spirituality of Our Faith to Pave the Way for Peace in the Region

President of SYRIZA - PC Stefanos Kasselakis visits the Phanar, Constantinople, Saturday January 6, 2024 (SYRIZA Press Office / EUROKINISSI)
CONSTANTINOPLE – “It is a great day for Orthodoxy,” SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance leader Stefanos Kasselakis said on Saturday in his statement after the ceremony of the Blessing of the Waters in the Gοlden Horn.
“Let the spiritual background of our faith be put into practice, so that we can bring peace to our neighborhood, but also social peace in Greece,” he stressed.
Kasselakis wished “Happy New Year” to all the Greeks wherever they are, stressing that it is a great honor for him and that he is grateful to the Ecumenical Patriarch of Constantinople for inviting him.
“I wish from the bottom of my heart that the holy spirit will enlighten all Greeks, that we can become better persons, that we show solidarity, and I hope that the new year will be a sincerely good year,” Kasselakis added.
ATHENS - Prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis attended the Blessing of the Waters in Chania, Crete, on Saturday, Epiphany Day, and sent "a strong message of hope and progress" emphasizing that "as we are at the dawn of 2024 we have the right to look to the future with more optimism, with more self-confidence.
NEW YORK (AP) — New York City subway service was disrupted for a second day Friday as transit workers labored in the cramped confines of a tunnel beneath Manhattan to remove two trains that collided and derailed, causing minor injuries to about two dozen passengers.
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea conducted a new round of artillery drills near the disputed sea boundary with South Korea on Saturday, officials in Seoul said, a day after the North’s similar exercises prompted South Korea to respond with its own firing drills in the same area.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James didn't sugarcoat his increasingly sour feelings after the Los Angeles Lakers spiraled to their 10th loss in 13 games Friday night, falling 127-113 to the Memphis Grizzlies.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The countdown to Mardi Gras begins Saturday in New Orleans as Carnival season kicks off with dozens of costumed revelers and a brass band set to crowd onto a streetcar for a nighttime ride down historic St.
