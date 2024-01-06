Kasselakis: The Spirituality of Our Faith to Pave the Way for Peace in the Region

Politics

CONSTANTINOPLE – “It is a great day for Orthodoxy,” SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance leader Stefanos Kasselakis said on Saturday in his statement after the ceremony of the Blessing of the Waters in the Gοlden Horn.

“Let the spiritual background of our faith be put into practice, so that we can bring peace to our neighborhood, but also social peace in Greece,” he stressed.

Kasselakis wished “Happy New Year” to all the Greeks wherever they are, stressing that it is a great honor for him and that he is grateful to the Ecumenical Patriarch of Constantinople for inviting him.

“I wish from the bottom of my heart that the holy spirit will enlighten all Greeks, that we can become better persons, that we show solidarity, and I hope that the new year will be a sincerely good year,” Kasselakis added.