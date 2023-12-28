Kasselakis Sends Holiday Greetings to Community, Offers New Diaspora Vote Proposal

Politics

NEW YORK – Stefanos Kasselakis, the leader of the Official Opposition and president of Greece’s SYRIZA party, sent holiday greetings to the Greek-American community through The National Herald on the occasion of his visit to the United States for Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Kasselakis also put forward a specific proposal regarding diaspora voting, supporting “the creation of seats [in Parliament] for the Diaspora with a right to be directly elected – not through the party lists.”

The text of Kasselakis’ statement follows:

“In 2023, I had the honor to permanently return to our homeland to represent the Official Opposition from its leadership position. SYRIZA may not have deep historical roots in the diaspora, but its president grew up and was nurtured within it. And now I am trying to find a way to combine these two qualities: that of a Greek and that of a diaspora member. From the outset, SYRIZA has advocated for the creation of seats [in Parliament] for the Diaspora with a right to be directly elected – not through the party lists.”

I asked for this from Kyriakos Mitsotakis in our meeting: to have seats in the Parliament for any diaspora member who wants to represent their community in Greece. Unfortunately, New Democracy (ND) does not agree with this proposal. It is an injustice to Hellenes abroad that we will continue to highlight. From the New Year, I will work hard to establish contact and cohesion between the Diaspora and Greece. Hellenism includes all of us, and we must spread our ideals internationally – while applying them among ourselves. My warmest wishes to all Greek women and men for the New Year. Health, happiness, and unity. Thank you for your trust.”