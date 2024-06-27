x

June 27, 2024

Kasselakis Says New Democracy Taking “Black Money” But SYRIZA Won’t

June 27, 2024
By TNH Staff
Meeting at the offices of Koumoundourou of the Executive Bureau of SYRIZA-PΑ chaired by Stefanos Kasselakis, Tuesday June 18, 2024 (GIORGOS KONTARINIS / EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – Greece’s main opposition SYRIZA leader Stefanos Kasselakis said he won’t take what he called “black money,” – parties get taxpayer funding and bank loans – and called on Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to refuse it.

Kasselakis challenged Mitsotakis to agree to have both parties bring in independent accountants to check their books to see how the money was spent – no report if bank loans are accounted for, New Democracy and PASOK not having fully repaid theirs.

The SYRIZA leader, who’s been struggling to lift his party in the nine months since he took it over, said New Democracy was the “Queen of Black Money,” and said that he would not and would quit if his party insisted.

If “the voters and officials of SYRIZA are willing to accept black money in order to avoid difficult but financially essential decisions, they must elect another President,” he said of an issue  largely underground and away from public scrutiny.

“I spoke to you with honesty about the difficult financial decisions that must be taken, at great emotional cost. How could they be avoided at this time? Only with black money. I made it clear: my SYRIZA will not accept black money,” Kasselakis said, adding he won’t “accept the underground way in which most parties in Greece operate.”

He called for an independent firm, to audit the accounts of both parties, with a lifting of any confidentiality clauses for suppliers and partners. “I promised the citizens that I will break this rotten system, even if I must fall with it. Mr. Mitsotakis, shall we?” he concluded.

Government spokesman Pavlos Marinakis quickly snapped back that under the law that the finances of political parties are checked in Parliament annually but didn’t say if that was for both taxpayer money and bank loans outstanding.

“Mr. Kasselakis needs to inform himself a little on the procedures. The balance sheets of the parties, which are drawn up and for which the parties obviously have their own checking procedures by chartered accountants, are ultimately checked by chartered accountants in Parliament and then, in fact, also pass before the relevant committee in Parliament,” he said.

Marinakis said, “The burden of proof must always lie with those making an accusation,” and suggested Kasselakis was “pushing at open doors” in a bid to create a distraction and to “shift the discussion elsewhere.”

“All of this has been submitted to Parliament….When a person comes along – and not a person having some random capacity, Mr. Kasselakis happens to represent the party of the main opposition as its president and therefore has a higher institutional role – and says something, it is best that they do not say it by slinging mud through one of the social media networks,” he told Athina 98.4 radio.

“Such things are not serious and, in the end, neither do they lead to resolving some of the basic problems of the citizens or shed light on any of the affairs that Mr. Kasselakis theoretically seeks to highlight,” Marinakis said.

He said that New Democracy follows the law and that he had already refuted the claims regarding “Black Money,” adding that the accounts are checked every year, and said that the rest was slander.

