Kasselakis Says Greeks Abroad Postal Voting Doesn’t Go Far Enough

Politics

ATHENS – A New Democracy bill to let Greeks abroad vote by mail in Greek and European Parliament elections should also let those in the Diaspora run for office, major opposition SYRIZA leader Stefanos Kasselakis said.

“Once again the New Democracy government is refusing to give you seats in Parliament. Refusing to give you the right to run for office and to represent your community from where you live,” said Kasselakis.

He is a Greek-American who only recently came to Greece and made the statement to “Greek experts and the Greek Diaspora all over the world,” reaching out for support.

“SYRIZA is pushing to change the law so each region of the Diaspora can be represented by an elected representative of your choice. By each of you if you wish to serve your homeland in public affairs. New Democracy simply says ‘no’ – and with no explanation,” he said.

The bill on postal voting is set for a parliamentary vote later this week, requiring a majority of at least 200 votes, while New Democracy has 158 and will need at least 42 votes from rival parties. SYRIZA has only 35.

The legislation will apply to Greeks residing abroad who are registered in the voting registry in Greece, previous restrictions implemented by a former SYRIZA government eased under New Democracy.

“SYRIZA is pressing for change in the law so that every region of the Diaspora can be represented by an elected candidate of YOUR choice. By each of YOU if they want to serve their country in public affairs. New Democracy just says ‘no’ – without any explanation. You deserve better…. SYRIZA will continue to fight for your right to be equal citizens wherever you may be and a SYRIZA government will restore morality in the country we all love and share. We all deserve something better.”