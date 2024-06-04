Kasselakis Releases Wealth Declaration, Challenges Mitsotakis Reveal His

Politics

THESSALONIKI – Campaigning in Greece’s second-largest city ahead of June 6-9 European Parliament elections, major opposition SYRIZA leader Stefanos Kasselakis revealed a 2023 income of $2,067,139.

“I was not born rich,” said Kasselakis, a Greek-American businessman who took over the troubled party in 2023 when former leader and one-time premier Alexis Tsipras quit after being routed for a second time in elections by New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

“Behind me you can see the records for 2023,” he stated, as a table with his financial records appeared in a video wall next to the stage and gave the total from salaries, allowances, fees and properties.

“I did not deceive you, my left (ideology) is not in my wallet, but in my soul,” he added, trying to align himself further with workers and against the elite that SYRIZA had said that Mitsotakis and the Conservatives represent.

“You can see that I have stakes in two companies. One of them, the foreign one, was transferred at the beginning of 2024 as soon as I learned that Greek law does not allow me to own a foreign company,” he said, adding the records include his husband Tyler McBeth, an American nurse.

“I am not a professional politician, I am a businessman with 21 years of activity in the USA. I struggled, I succeeded and made some money. The pirates are not in SYRIZA, they are in the parties that owe 500 million euros ($534.88 million,” he said.

That was in reference to New Democracy, PASOK and political parties getting public money plus bank loans not fully repaid while governments let banks chase people who couldn’t pay what they owed during an economic and austerity crisis.

“I never took a single euro of public money and I did not come here to make a single euro at the expense of the Greek people,” added Kasselakis, who also called on Mitsotakis to release his own wealth declaration for 2023.

The Prime Minister’s last release was for 2021 and showed he declared earnings of 1.5 million euros ($1.63 million) from the sale of assets, as well as loans, gifts, inheritances, allowances, lump sums, and more.