Kasselakis Presents SYRIZA’s Ballot Paper for European Parliament with 42 Candidates   

April 19, 2024
By Athens News Agency
KASSELAKIS-PSIFODELTIO
Presentation of the European candidate list of SYRIZA - Progressive Alliance, by party president Stefanos Kasselakis, Friday 19 April 2024 (GIANNIS PANAGOPOULOS/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – The ballot paper for the upcoming European elections was presented by the leader of SYRIZA – Progressive Alliance Stefanos Kasselakis, on Friday night at the ‘Hellenic Cosmos’ Cultural Center.

The party’s ballot paper includes forty-two candidates. Thirty-five were chosen by SYRIZA members and supporters, two are members of the European Parliament, and the other five are selections made by Kasselakis.

In his speech, Kasselakis stressed that their plan was ‘for SYRIZA alone, constantly shrinking, being recycled in introversion, giving the position of the official opposition to a party convenient for the system,’ but ‘you didn’t let them, you ruined everything, because you took SYRIZA in your hands.’ ‘This one here is your SYRIZA,’ he said.

The leader of SYRIZA also said that ‘an entire propaganda taught an entire people to live with the minimum. With the minimum of their dreams. With a pass that isn’t enough for living.’ He also stressed that ‘we want a better life and we want it now, we propose a better life and we call on Greek women and men to decide.’ ‘A better life is in your hands,’ he added.

