October 21, 2023

Kasselakis: PM Should Explain What He Said to Israel on Protecting Gaza Monastery

October 21, 2023
By Athens News Agency
SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance new leader Stefanos Kasselakis. (Photo by GIORGOS KONTARINIS/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis should explain why he did not protest strongly enough to Israel’s government over the bombing of the Greek Orthodox St. Porphyrius Monastery in the Gaza area, SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance leader Stefanos Kasselakis said on Friday.

Referring to the deadly missile attack in the area late Thursday night, Kasselakis said Mitsotakis had requested Israel to protect the monastery from bombing. “I am asking the prime minister, a. What did he tell Israel, and why was his request ignored? b. Why does he limit himself to condolences instead of protesting strongly to the Israeli government about the bombing and Greece’s discrediting?”

Earlier in the day, the Greek Foreign Affairs Ministry had issued a brief statement saying, “The protection of civilians and the security of places of worship and religious institutions should be ensured and respected by all sides.”

