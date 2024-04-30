x

Kasselakis: PM Mitsotakis ‘Mistook People’s Confidence for Immunity’   

April 30, 2024
By Athens News Agency
[368004] ΟΜΙΛΙΑ ΤΟΥ ΠΡΟΕΔΡΟΥ ΤΟΥ ΣΥΡΙΖΑ-ΠΣ ΣΤΕΦΑΝΟΥ ΚΑΣΣΕΛΑΚΗ ΣΤΗΝ ΕΚΔΗΛΩΣΗ
FILE- President of SYRIZA - Progressive Alliance, Stefanos Kasselakis, speaks at the event "For Another Europe" where the party's program for the European elections was presented, Thursday 14 March 2024. (YANNIS PANAGOPOULOS/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – Four ruling New Democracy-related officials were sarcastically named as ‘star performers’ who should be expelled from the party by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, according to a social media post by SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance leader Stefanos Kasselakis on Tuesday.

The post included related video excerpts.

The four he listed were MP and Deputy Health Minister Dimitris Vartzopoulos (for comments about women); Europarliament MEP candidate Viki Flessa (for comments on the Tempi train collision); MP Dimitris Kyriazidis (for comments relating to sexual orientation); and former transport minister Kostas Karamanlis (for running for parliament after the Tempi accident).

“Why does Kyriakos Mitsotakis keep all these people? The answer is, 41%,” Kasselakis said, referring to national election results marked by a high percentage of abstention in 2023. “He mistook the confidence of the Greek people for immunity. This cycle of arrogance must break. And you are the only one who can break it,” the main opposition leader concluded.

Nicole Kidman, Who ‘Makes Movies Better,’ Gets AFI Life Achievement Award

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Morgan Freeman spoke the words, but pretty much everyone who took the stage at the presentation of the AFI Life Achievement Award agreed: “ Nicole Kidman.

MANILA, Philippines — Southeast Asia was coping with a weekslong heat wave on Monday as record-high temperatures led to school closings in several countries and urgent health warnings throughout the region.

SPRINGFIELD, IL (AP) — The document in which Abraham Lincoln set in motion the Union's military response to the launch of the U.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Scammers stole more than $3.

It's officially spring, and with that comes the urge to declutter and start fresh.

