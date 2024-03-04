Kasselakis: PM and Interior Ministry Must Explain How MEP Got Hold of Voters’ E-mails

Politics

ATHENS – In a post on social media on Monday, main opposition SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance leader Stefanos Kasselakis demanded an explanation for how ruling New Democracy MEP Anna-Michelle Assimakopoulou came to be in possession of the e-mail addresses of expatriate voters.

“Let’s summarise what happened…initially the MEP stated that she obtained the e-mails of voters abroad with their consent. Then, that she asked for them at the interior ministry. On Sunday, the interior ministry via its Secretary General of the Interior and Organisation Athanasios Balerbas said that it does not give voters’ e-mail addresses to candidates, in accordance with existing laws,” Kasselakis noted, adding that the questions he raised on Saturday remain unanswered.

He noted that SYRIZA-PA will seek replies and had tabled a relevant question in Parliament, as well as raising the issue with the European Commission, while it will also forward the complaints of expatriate voters that have reached the party to the Hellenic Data Protection Authority.

“Nothing stays hidden. [Prime Minister Kyriakos] Mitsotakis and [Interior Minister Niki] Kerameus must stop hiding behind the acrobatic flip-flopping of the New Democracy MEP and provide answers: how did the MEP get hold of the contact details of the citizens? Did they leak or were they given by the interior ministry,” Kasselakis said, adding that her possession of the e-mails was not the result of human error but of procedures that acted in this direction.