March 15, 2024

Kasselakis Outlines 10 Key Goals of the SYRIZA-PA European Program

March 15, 2024
By Athens News Agency
President of SYRIZA - Progressive Alliance, Stefanos Kasselakis, speaks at the event "For Another Europe" where the party's program for the European elections was presented, Thursday 14 March 2024. (YANNIS PANAGOPOULOS/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – Main opposition leader Stefanos Kasselakis outlined the SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance party’s 10 major goals for a “new course in the European Union” during an event to present SYRIZA-PA’s European programme. Held on Thursday evening, this was interspersed with interviews with members of the public expressing their views on key issues of policy and day-to-day life, commentary by Kasselakis and criticism directed at Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, with SYRIZA’s leader expressing confidence that the main opposition party can effect “a big change”.

“SYRIZA and the progressive forces of Europe must be strengthened in order to create a new majority against the neoliberal right and far right,” Kasselakis said, inviting voters to “take charge of SYRIZA” and participate in the processes for selecting candidate MEPs.

“We must unite our forces against abstention. We have two visions before us: a leap into the future and a return to the darkness of yesterday,” he said, noting that the “violations of the rule of law in Greece will also become widespread in Europe unless it changes course.”

Kasselakis said the main opposition party’s had the following 10 goals for Europe:

1 – Strategic autonomy, with an independent foreign and defence policy and energy emancipation, while he called for EU initiatives to broker peace in Ukraine, to resolve the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and bring about a solution to the Cyprus issue.

2 – Ensuring an antifascist Europe by creating a barrier to “far-right hatred”, racism, xenophobia and intolerance, which he blamed on current EU “austerity policies and the lack of social justice”.

3 – Fair and sustainable growth so that austerity does not return, with protection of the environment, the creation of green jobs, a revival of small and middle-sized enterprises, the modernisation of basic public services, recognition of the care economy and a transformation of industry, transport and energy production, replacing the Stability Pact with a new treaty focusing on sustainable development, social and environmental reorganisation and economic and social cohesion.

4 – A fair green transition, in which Europe is a leader in green technology, with a new green social contract and state control of utilities such as water and electricity.

5 – A social Europe with a fair transformation of the labour market.

6 – Eradication of poverty and social exclusion.

7 – A Europe of equality and respect of human rights.

8 – Ensuring that AI does not create digital inequality but is a vehicle for progress.

9 – A migration policy with true solidarity

10 – A refounding of the EU as a truly democratic union of the European peoples.

