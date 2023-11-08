x

November 8, 2023

Kasselakis Meets with Gentiloni: SYRIZA Supports the Revision of the Stability Pact

November 8, 2023
By Athens News Agency
ΕΠΙΣΚΕΨΗ ΤΟΥ ΠΡΟΕΔΡΟΥ ΤΟΥ ΣΥΡΙΖΑ-ΠΣ ΣΤΕΦΑΝΟΥ ΚΑΣΣΕΛΑΚΗ ΣΤΙΣ ΒΡΥΞΕΛΛΕΣ(ΓΡΑΦΕΙΟ ΤΥΠΟΥ ΣΥΡΙΖΑ/EUROKINISSI)
The leader of main opposition SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance had a meeting with the European Commissioner for the Economy Paolo Gentiloni, in Brussels on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. (SYRIZA'S PRESS OFFICE/EUROKINISSI)

BRUSSELS – The leader of main opposition SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance had a meeting with the European Commissioner for the Economy Paolo Gentiloni, in Brussels on Wednesday. According to SYRIZA sources, Kasselakis and Gentiloni discussed developments in the Greek and European economy. The leader of SYRIZA focused on three points:

Regarding the revision of the Stability Pact, he underlined that the EU Commission’s proposal is in a positive direction and SYRIZA supports it. As the same sources pointed out, Stefanos Kasselakis noted that “instead of the government speaking half-heartedly, it should actively support it”.

He also stressed his support for the increase in funds for migration and civil protection and especially the establishment of a new financial instrument for disasters. At the same time, he supported the importance of permanently establishing the recovery and resilience fund.

“Unfortunately, as has been revealed, it is mainly large companies that benefit from the fund. Dynamic small and medium-sized enterprises, which are left out of the green and digital transition, are not sufficiently supported, nor is social and housing policy as is the case in Portugal, while health gets 4% of the funding, compared to 10% in the EU,” he noted.

Kasselakis meets with European Parliament’s LIBE Committee chair Lopez-Aguilar

Main opposition SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance leader Stefanos Kasselakis met on Wednesday with the Chair of the European Parliament’s LIBE Committee, Juan Fernando Lopez Aguilar.

According to SYRIZA sources, Kasselakis focused on the need to support the rule of law in Europe and especially in Greece, “where it is being steadily undermined due to the Predator scandal and its cover up by the government, along with the serious problems within the judicial system and with pluralism in the media, as these are recorded on a European and international level.”

Main opposition SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance leader Stefanos Kasselakis met with the Chair of the European Parliament’s LIBE Committee, Juan Fernando Lopez Aguilar on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. (SYRIZA’S PRESS OFFICE/EUROKINISSI)

Referring to the Migration and Asylum Pact, sources said that Kasselakis stressed the “importance of promoting the European Parliament’s position that solidarity with respect to the hosting of refugees should be mandatory and based on a significant number of annual relocations, otherwise it is of no significance for the first-reception countries, especially in times of crisis”.

He also said that the Pact should ensure legal and safe migration corridors with a fair distribution among the EU countries, as well as an efficient European return mechanism. As Kasselakis said, the latter should focus on tackling the human traffickers but mostly should be based on respect of international law. Concluding, he said that “we can’t speak of European values and accept the crimes in Lampedusa , in Pylos and in Farmakonissi as normality.”

(ANA/Zarkadoula)

