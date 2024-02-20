Kasselakis: ‘If someone doubts me, speak up now’

Politics

ATHENS – SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance leader called on members of the Political Secretariat meeting on Tuesday to clarify whether they are doubting him as party leader.

In the second day of the Political Secretariat’s meeting, Kasselakis said, “If you do not trust me, I request a reaffirmation of the will and mandate of the members,” according to information. He added, “If someone doubts me, let them do it here and now, I am not going to be sacrificed like Iphigenia.” He also criticized the party organs and said he respected them despite the fact there were no collective procedures which were not leaked. “How can an organ operate when you don’t respect the process?” he queried.

According to information, the main opposition leader asked each member of the meeting to take a stance on whether they trust him as party leader.