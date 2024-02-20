x

February 20, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 34ºF

ATHENS 52ºF

Politics

Kasselakis: ‘If someone doubts me, speak up now’

February 20, 2024
By Athens News Agency
KASSELAKIS
Meeting of the Political Secretariat of SYRIZA - Progressive Alliance, Tuesday 20 February 2024. (GIORGOS KONTARINIS/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance leader called on members of the Political Secretariat meeting on Tuesday to clarify whether they are doubting him as party leader.

In the second day of the Political Secretariat’s meeting, Kasselakis said, “If you do not trust me, I request a reaffirmation of the will and mandate of the members,” according to information. He added, “If someone doubts me, let them do it here and now, I am not going to be sacrificed like Iphigenia.” He also criticized the party organs and said he respected them despite the fact there were no collective procedures which were not leaked. “How can an organ operate when you don’t respect the process?” he queried.

According to information, the main opposition leader asked each member of the meeting to take a stance on whether they trust him as party leader.

RELATED

Society
Rally concludes, farmers with tractors leaving on Wednesday morning  

ATHENS - A protest rally at Syntagma Square concluded on Tuesday evening with farmers from all of Greece calling on the government to meet their demands.

Society
‘Without Us, You Don’t Eat’: Greek Farmers Ride Some 200 Tractors to Athens to Demand Financial Help (Vids)
Politics
Greece: Opposition MPs Walk Out of Parliamentary Committee Examining Tempi Train Disaster

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

‘Without Us, You Don’t Eat’: Greek Farmers Ride Some 200 Tractors to Athens to Demand Financial Help (Vids)

ATHENS — Greek farmers rode Tuesday some 200 tractors to the capital, Athens, demanding financial help from the government as cost of living spiked in the Mediterranean country.

ATHENS - SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance leader called on members of the Political Secretariat meeting on Tuesday to clarify whether they are doubting him as party leader.

WASHINGTON - The White House continues to warn Israel against expanding its offensive into Rafah, the southernmost city in the Gaza Strip.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Despite a month of U.

KANSAS CITY, Mo — Missouri prosecutors said Tuesday that two men have been charged with murder in last week’s shooting that killed one person and injured 22 others after the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.