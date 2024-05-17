Kasselakis: Greece to be Amazed by European Elections Result

Politics

ATHENS – The leader of the main opposition SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance, Stefanos Kasselakis, appeared optimistic about the outcome of the European elections, stating that “Greece will be amazed by the result on June 9.:

Kasselakis toured the Municipality of Ilioupoli and, addressing citizens, criticized the government. “A woman was stabbed and left behind while she could have been saved, while another was killed outside the police station,” Kasselakis said, stressing that there is a general sense of insecurity in society. “Crime has reached other levels. New Democracy is not the party of security. SYRIZA has proposals for security, including modernizing the Hellenic Police, neighborhood policing, training, and legal protection against femicide,” he said.

He accused the government of “arrogance’ and asked the people ‘to send a message in the June elections that there will be a strong opposition, so that the 41% alibi ends.”

He also referred to Europe, saying that it should not be a Europe of horizontal austerity and adding that “Greece must negotiate for its own economic policy.”