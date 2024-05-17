x

May 17, 2024

Kasselakis: Greece to be Amazed by European Elections Result

May 16, 2024
By Athens News Agency
ΠΕΡΙΦΕΡΕΙΑΚΟ ΣΥΝΕΔΡΙΟ ΔΥΤΙΚΗΣ ΜΑΚΕΔΟΝΙΑΣ ΤΟΥ ΣΥΡΙΖΑ-ΠΣ (ΓΡΑΦΕΙΟ ΤΥΠΟΥ ΣΥΡΙΖΑ-ΠΣ/EUROKINISSI)
SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance leader Stefanos Kasselakis in Kozani. (Photo: SYRIZA'S PRESS OFFICE/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – The leader of the main opposition SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance, Stefanos Kasselakis, appeared optimistic about the outcome of the European elections, stating that “Greece will be amazed by the result on June 9.:

Kasselakis toured the Municipality of Ilioupoli and, addressing citizens, criticized the government. “A woman was stabbed and left behind while she could have been saved, while another was killed outside the police station,” Kasselakis said, stressing that there is a general sense of insecurity in society. “Crime has reached other levels. New Democracy is not the party of security. SYRIZA has proposals for security, including modernizing the Hellenic Police, neighborhood policing, training, and legal protection against femicide,” he said.

He accused the government of “arrogance’ and asked the people ‘to send a message in the June elections that there will be a strong opposition, so that the 41% alibi ends.”

He also referred to Europe, saying that it should not be a Europe of horizontal austerity and adding that “Greece must negotiate for its own economic policy.”

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

US Prisoners are Being Assigned Dangerous Jobs. But what Happens if They are Hurt or Killed?

PHOENIX (AP) — Blas Sanchez was nearing the end of a 20-year stretch in an Arizona prison when he was leased out to work at Hickman’s Family Farms, which sells eggs that have ended up in the supply chains of huge companies like McDonald’s, Target and Albertsons.

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un again denied Friday that her country has exported any weapons to Russia, as she labeled outside speculation on North Korea-Russian arms dealings as “the most absurd paradox.

WASHINGTON (AP) — An upside-down American flag, a symbol associated with former President Donald Trump’s false claims of election fraud, was displayed outside the home of Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito in January 2021, The New York Times reported Thursday.

HOUSTON (AP) — Fast-moving thunderstorms pummeled southeastern Texas on Thursday for the second time this month, killing at least four people, blowing out windows in high-rise buildings, downing trees and knocking out power to more than 850,000 homes and businesses in the Houston area.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

