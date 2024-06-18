Kasselakis Eyes SYRIZA-KINAL Helm, Androulakis Warns Expulsions

Politics

Meeting at the offices of Koumoundourou of the Executive Bureau of SYRIZA-PΑ chaired by Stefanos Kasselakis, Tuesday June 18, 2024 (GIORGOS KONTARINIS / EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – Greece’s major opposition SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance leader Stefanos Kasselakis said if the party teams up with the fracturing center-left PASOK-KINAL that he wants to be its leader in a merger of Leftist forces.

That would pit him against the Socialists leader Nikos Androulakis, whose leadership is being challenged after its disappointing third place showing in elections for the European Parliament, behind New Democracy and SYRIZA.

Androulakis, trying to stem off a challenge as Kasselakis did in 2023 after he took over the floundering party and ejected dissidents, said he would expel would-be rebels who want a leadership contest.

Greece’s left is splintered, unable to compete with the dominance of the ruling New Democracy of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who won 40.56 percent of the vote in 2023 elections, routing SYRIZA – then under Alexis Tsipras – a second time.

In that race, SYRIZA got 17.83 percent and PASOK, under Androulakis, won 11.46, or 29.29 percent and 79 of the 300 seats in Parliament, which is controlled by the Conservatives lawmakers holding 158 seats, twice as much.

While even the combined Leftists wouldn’t have enough to win the next elections, barring a big slip by New Democracy, there’s been calls from some in both parties to come together to unify the left.

Kasselakis told ANT1 TV that, “If society wants this to be the new governing entity of the country, then I will run for office, because I do not believe in summit agreements but in popular legitimacy. This was the fuel so I could persevere a short while ago in internal party strife.”

Asked if he would run for office potentially against a Tsipras comeback attempt, he said, “I will never betray the people who have supported me in difficult times; these people demand I continue and we have a great progressive party.”

Asked about working with Plefsi (Sailing for Freedom) leader Zoi Konstantopoulou, who had been close to Tsipras when she was in SYRIZA, he was receptive to the idea, praising her for breaking away the then Radical Left.

He noted she quit SYRIZA, “for ideological reasons … she has worked hard for the issue of Tempi (train tragedy) and has worked on the issue of German reparations,” to get payment for Nazi WWII atrocities.

But he again ruled out working with Nea Aristera (New Left) of former SYRIZA dissidents who either left or were expelled by him after they expressed unhappiness he was taking the party away from its far-leftist base.

LEFT, NOT FAR LEFT

He said Nea Aristera “does not appeal to society, while Ms. Konstantopoulou won a seat in Parliament and managed to even elect a European Parliament deputy,” Kasselakis said, referring to the results of the June 9 European elections.

He said if he’s the leader of a combined SYRIZA-PASOK that both parties “end up up with a leader with popular legitimacy. There is also PASOK’s debt. But I respect what Nikos Androulakis said, that he had minimal funding during the European elections.”

He added that he was hampered by resistance to his openly gay lifestyle and going to the United States to marry his partner, American nurse Tyler McBeth but said, “We conveyed messages against Mitsotakis’ propaganda.”

He said New Democracy’s 28.7 percent of the vote in the EU elections – down 13 percent from national elections – “is not accidental,” although SYRIZA got only 14.9 percent, almost right on target with what Kasselakis wanted.

“The message is that the Greek people are giving me and SYRIZA the opportunity to serve as an alternative governing pole. What I understand is that people are telling us, Get serious, set up something good, fresh, with meritocracy, to rule Greece,” he said.

Meanwhile, Androulakis told state TV ERT that he would eject those who insist on “toxic speech, introversion and discord” in openly doubting the effectiveness of his leadership and wanting change although they had elected him.

The party’s Central Committee will take up the question of whether there should be another election and he said anyone who doesn’t respect the result faces being tossed from the party, which would further weaken it.

His intra-party rivals quickly snapped back that, “His threats prove his complete political weakness,” and said he hasn’t given a timetable for new elections if those are decided upon, suggesting he’s stalling for time.

“We are waiting for him to clarify whether he wants elections and when they will be held. That will be the only answer for everyone and everything,” they added, indicating he’s trying to build alliances to strengthen his position.

“I am ready to be evaluated at any moment by the progressive party’s base,” Androulakis said in the interview, adding that “if people want something different, they will choose it.”

He said he was disappointed at being challenged. “I have tried during the years I have led the party, to set aside the attitudes that have harmed us, extending a hand in all directions. It saddens me that some did not wait for the process to be completed.”

As for newly-elected Athens Mayor Haris Doukas telling Kathimerini that it’s time for PASOK to “give voice to the base,” he said Doukas’ ambitions are “legitimate,” but said the party is “steadily rising under very difficult conditions.”