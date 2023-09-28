x

September 28, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.05 USD

NYC 57ºF

ATHENS 70ºF

Politics

Kasselakis Charges Government “Coup” Takeover Try of Privacy Agency

September 28, 2023
By The National Herald
[363783] ΕΠΙΣΚΕΨΗ ΤΟΥ ΠΡΟΕΔΡΟΥ ΤΟΥ ΣΥΡΙΖΑ ΣΤΕΦΑΝΟΥ ΚΑΣΣΕΛΑΚΗ ΣΤΑ ΓΡΑΦΕΙΑ ΤΟΥ ΚΟΜΜΑΤΟΣ ΣΤΗΝ ΒΟΥΛΗ(ΓΙΩΡΓΟΣ ΚΟΝΤΑΡΙΝΗΣ/EUROKINISSI)
Greece’s major opposition SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance new leader Stefanos Kasselakis. (Photo by GIORGOS KONTARINIS/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – Stefanos Kasselakis, the newly-elected leader of the main opposition SYRIZA, said the New Democracy government is trying to take over the country’s privacy agency that had been investigating a wiretapping scandal.

Kasselakis said an “institutional coup” was underway to take control of the boards of the Hellenic Authority for Communication Security and Privacy (ADAE) and the National Council for Radio and Television (ESR).

That came after Parliament President Konstantinos Tassoulas, from New Democracy, called for a meeting of the body that approves appointments in independent authorities.

Two members of ADAE, which is investigating the wiretapping scandal, are expected to be replaced and a third to be promoted to the position of Vice-President, sources not named told Kathimerini.

“Without any consultation or debate, the government is attempting to change the composition of the boards of the ADAE and ESR. The target: to cover up its serious responsibilities for the phone tapping issues and press freedoms,” Kasselakis posted on the social media platform X.

“I call on them to stop. I call on all the parties to protect democracy in Greece,” he added, speaking after eight press freedom groups from Europe came to Greece for a second mission and said the government was stifling journalists and media.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ government was at the center of the phone bugging that was carried out by the National Intelligence Service (EYP) – he said he was never informed – and monitored the phones of 15,475 people.

RELATED

Politics
Former US Sec’y of State Pompeo Delivers Keynote Address at SNF Investment Event

ATHENS - Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo delivered a keynote speech at the 1st American Mediterranean Investment Forum organized by the Joseph Sassoon Group at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation in the Athens area.

Society
Storm, Flood Turn Greek City into Lake, 8 Rural Villages Evacuated
Society
Greece, Saudi Arabia Joint Company Wants to Link Up Power Grids 

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.