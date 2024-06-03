x

June 3, 2024

Kasselakis Calls on Voters to Put an ‘End to Arrogance’ by Gov’t at European Elections

June 3, 2024
By Athens News Agency
kasselakis-thessaloniki1
Pre-election speech of the President of SYRIZA, Stefanos Kasselakis in Thessaloniki, Monday, June 3, 2024.

THESSALONIKI – If SYRIZA ruled tomorrow, “we would still do better than New Democracy, because it would be the end of dipping the finger in the honey jar,” SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance leader Stefanos Kasselakis said in Thessaloniki on Monday.

At his main speech in the northern capital ahead of European elections on Sunday, Kasselakis called on voters to convey a strong message to Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ government at the European elections to “End arrogance”, adding that “it is the last chance for self-respect.”

The main opposition leader said, “I am not a professional politician, I am a businessman with a 21-year experience in the US, I struggled, I succeeded, I made some money and did not come to earn a single euro to the detriment of my country.”

Pre-election speech of the President of SYRIZA, Stefanos Kasselakis in Thessaloniki, Monday, June 3, 2024.

Kasselakis presented on the large screens around him a chart with data he said was from his source-of-income statement (‘pothen esches’) for 2023, and called on Mitsotakis to release his own annual source-of-income statement.

The chart, he said, includes financial assets of his husband as well. He also said “the government is ready to shoot down” his husband Tyler and warned it to leave him alone because he is not running for a political office.

In addition, Kasselakis presented a comparative chart with Mitsotakis’ data from 2021, accusing him of having launched an attack against him on the issue of ‘pothen esches’ while the platform for filing such annual statements has remained shut so far his year.

