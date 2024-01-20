x

January 20, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 27ºF

ATHENS 52ºF

Politics

Kasselakis Calls on Party to Formulate a ‘National Plan for the Greek Dream’

January 20, 2024
By Athens News Agency
[366583] ΣΠΕΤΣΕΣ. ΣΥΝΕΔΡΙΑΣΗ ΤΗΣ ΚΟΙΝΟΒΟΥΛΕΥΤΙΚΗΣ ΟΜΑΔΑΣ ΤΟΥ ΣΥΡΙΖΑ - 2η ΜΕΡΑ (ΓΙΩΡΓΟΣ ΚΟΝΤΑΡΙΝΗΣ / EUROKINISSI)
SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance leader Stefanos Kasselakis' house on Spetses. (Photo by Eurokinissi)

ATHENS – SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance leader Stefanos Kasselakis proposed to deputies at a work meeting on Friday that they jointly formulate the outlines of a ‘National Plan for the Greek Dream’.

The work meeting began on Friday afternoon and is ongoing as of this writing.

Party sources said that the main opposition leader opened the meeting underlining that it was not a formal one; instead, it was a productive and creative discussion and exchange of viewpoints among equals.

According to the same sources, Kasselakis said the suggested national plan’s aim is the in-depth reconstruction of the state to make it more efficient and workable for everyone (e.g. in health, social welfare, education, security, public administration, and justice, among others), and to also promote prosperity for all, a society of equality, justice, and cultural creation, and a patriotic and proud foreign policy.

RELATED

Society
Fire in Storage Building Adjacent to Maximos Mansion Quickly Extinguished

ATHENS - A fire broke out at 6:00 on Saturday morning in a ground-floor building used as a storage space in the yard of the government headquarters at the Maximos Mansion.

Politics
PM Mitsotakis Urges Older, Vulnerable People to Get Vaccinated for Covid-19
Economy
Mitsotakis Says Greek Economy Boom Will Continue, Draw Investors

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Donald Trump Goes from Calm to Indignant in Newly Released Deposition Video of Civil Fraud Lawsuit

NEW YORK (AP) — Months before Donald Trump’s defiant turn as a witness at his New York civil fraud trial, the former president came face-to-face with the state attorney general who is suing him when he sat for a deposition last year at her Manhattan office.

ATHENS - A fire broke out at 6:00 on Saturday morning in a ground-floor building used as a storage space in the yard of the government headquarters at the Maximos Mansion.

ATHENS - An appeal to people over 60 years of age or members of a vulnerable group to get vaccinated for Covid-19 was made by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in a post on X (former Twitter) on Friday.

ATHENS - SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance leader Stefanos Kasselakis proposed to deputies at a work meeting on Friday that they jointly formulate the outlines of a 'National Plan for the Greek Dream'.

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — An Israeli strike on the Syrian capital on Saturday destroyed a building used by the Iranian paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, killing at least four Iranians, Syrian and Iranian state media reported.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.