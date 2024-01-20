Kasselakis Calls on Party to Formulate a ‘National Plan for the Greek Dream’

Politics

ATHENS – SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance leader Stefanos Kasselakis proposed to deputies at a work meeting on Friday that they jointly formulate the outlines of a ‘National Plan for the Greek Dream’.

The work meeting began on Friday afternoon and is ongoing as of this writing.

Party sources said that the main opposition leader opened the meeting underlining that it was not a formal one; instead, it was a productive and creative discussion and exchange of viewpoints among equals.

According to the same sources, Kasselakis said the suggested national plan’s aim is the in-depth reconstruction of the state to make it more efficient and workable for everyone (e.g. in health, social welfare, education, security, public administration, and justice, among others), and to also promote prosperity for all, a society of equality, justice, and cultural creation, and a patriotic and proud foreign policy.