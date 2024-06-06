Kasselakis at Syntagma Square: Support me against Those Who Ruin Your Lives

Politics

ATHENS – The main pre-election speech by SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance leader Stefanos Kasselakis in Syntagma Square on Thursday night was punctuated on an all-out attack against the government of New Democracy and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, whom he accused of trying to destroy him.

Referring to Mitsotakis and media reportsagainst his source-of-income statements (pothen esches), and charged the PM with delaying opening the platform for this year’s returns by three months. He charged the premier also with avoiding declaring his home, an offshore, and filing for two years.

Kasselakis referred to the leader of PASOK-Movement for Change (KINAL) Nikos Androulakis, and the cellphone surveillance by the National Intelligence Service (NIS), saying, “I am no Androulakis that you can hold me through the NIS wiretapping. You cannot hold me from any place, nobody can hold me from any place. It is very clear now – their goal is not to show they are ‘clean’, because know they are not. Their goal is to show that ‘everyone is the same’ – well, no, we are not all lying cheats, we are not all the same.”

The Greek people, he said, should show what they want, lack of sensitivity or a person with compassion; a dirty system or a man who stands alone before the dirty system. “Support him who stands against those who ruin your lives, if you want him to hang on. Support me, if you want me to hang on.”