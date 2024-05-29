Kasselakis Appeals to Voters to End the Fragmentation of the Progressive Space

Politics

First day of the tour of the President of SYRIZA - Progressive Alliance, Stefanos Kasselakis in the Peloponnese, Tuesday 28 May 2024.

ATHENS – Stefanos Kasselakis, leader of the main opposition party, made an appeal from Kalamata for voters to put an end to the fragmentation of the progressive space by strengthening SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance.

He criticized ruling New Democracy, deconstructing the central pre-election slogan: “‘Steadily Closer to Europe’ is New Democracy’s slogan in these European elections. Two lies – one slogan! Two in one! The first lie: Closer to Europe! At a time when Greece is increasingly moving away from the core of the EU.

“Think about it, what has remained stable in our lives over the past 5 years? Crime rates are skyrocketing. The Greek mafia is thriving. Supermarket prices are rising every week. Rents are eating up salaries. Public health is collapsing. The citizen is becoming increasingly alone and unprotected. Stability backwards,” Kasselakis said.