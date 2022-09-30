Kasami returns to Olympiacos

Olympiacos FC announces signing Pajtim Kasami. Born in June 2nd 1992, the Swiss midfielder makes his return to the “red-and-white” team following his first 2-year spell (2014-2016) of two championship titles and one cup won, with a tally of 66 caps and 9 goals. The 30-year-old footballer was playing in Basel since 2020 where he scored 19 goals and served 9 assists in 79 matches.

After his time in the academies of Winterthur, Grasshoppers, Liverpool and Lazio, he made his professional debut playing for Swiss Bellinzona. Then followed Palermo, Fulham, Luzern and Olympiacos before he hot transferred on loan to Nottingham Forest for the 2016-2017 season. He then had a 3-year spell in Sion (104 caps, 32 goals, 16 assists) prior moving to Basel.

He has played 12 times for Switzerland national team and featured 38 times in the Premier League and 14 in Serie A. Under Fulham and Palermo, he featured in the Europa League; under Basel, he played in the Conference League tournament and, of course, he played in both Champions League and Europa League for Olympiacos.

Source: Olympiacos