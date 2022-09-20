x

September 20, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1 USD

NYC 73ºF

ATHENS 73ºF

International

Karolina Pliskova Advances at Pan Pacific Open

September 20, 2022
By Associated Press
Japan Pan Pacific Open Tennis
Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic returns a shot against Isabella Shinikova of Bulgaria during a singles match in the Pan Pacific Open tennis tournament in Tokyo, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)

TOKYO — Seventh-seeded Karolina Pliskova cruised past Isabella Shinikova 6-2, 6-1 in the first round of the Pan Pacific Open on Tuesday.

In other early matches played under a closed roof as the tail end of Typhoon Nanmadol passed through Tokyo, Mexican qualifier Fernanda Contreras Gomez beat 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin 7-6 (7), 6-4, and China’s Zhang Shuai beat Japanese wild-card entry Mai Hontama 6-0, 6-3.

Former world No. 1 Pliskova, who was the champion in Tokyo four years ago, had little trouble against the inconsistent Shinikova. The Czech player said she was back on form after injuring herself at the start of the year.

“I missed the beginning of the season because I broke my arm, so I had a slower start to the season, but I feel like in the summer in America I was playing really good matches,” Pliskova said. “I reached the quarterfinals in the U.S. Open and played some really good matches, so I think I’m in good shape and let’s see how far I can go this week.”

Kenin has seen her ranking plummet to 315 from a career-high of 4. The American has failed to win her first match in 10 of the 12 tournaments she has played in 2022 after coming off a year plagued by injuries.

Zhang, who won in Lyon earlier this year and reached the last 16 at the U.S. Open, will face second-seeded Caroline Garcia in the second round.

 

RELATED

International
Spain Wins EuroBasket Title, Topping France 88-76 for Gold

BERLIN — For Spain, almost all of the names on the national team's roster have changed in recent years.

International
Spain Wins EuroBasket Title, Topping France 88-76 for Gold
SPORTS
Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri Becomes Youngest EPL Player at 15

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Water Βegins Receding in Pakistan’s Worst Flood-Hit South

Floodwaters are receding in Pakistan's worst-hit southern Sindh province, officials said Friday, a potentially bright sign in an ongoing crisis that has left hundreds of thousands of people homeless in the impoverished South Asian country.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings