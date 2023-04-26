Karnazes Is the New Ambassador of Greek Tourism for Sports Tourism, Wellness, Diet

Dean Karnazes running during the Navarino Challenge. (Photo by Navarino Challenge/ Elias Lefas)
ATHENS – Greek-American ultramarathoning legend Constantine ‘Dean’ Karnazes has been appointed by the Greek Ministry of Tourism as the Ambassador of Greek Tourism for the promotion of sports tourism, physical wellness, and the Greek Mediterranean diet.
The title is awarded for a period of two years. Karnazes is a frequent traveler throughout Greece. His father is from the Peloponnese and his mother is from the longevity island of Ikaria. He proudly accepted the appointment as Ambassador of Greek Tourism by Greek Minister of Tourism Vasilis Kikilias, stating: “It is a tremendous honor to serve in this role and I see a bright and vibrant future for Greece, which is birthplace of the Olympics and the marathon.”
About Dean Karnazes
Named by TIME magazine as one of the 100 Most Influential People in the World, Greek-American ultramarathoning legend Dean Karnazes once ran 50 marathons, in all 50 U.S. states, in 50 consecutive days. This New York Times bestselling author has raced and competed around the world, including running 135-miles nonstop across Death Valley and running a marathon to the South Pole. He has twice carried the Olympic Torch and is a recipient of the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition Lifetime Achievement Award. For more information, visit: https://DeanKarnazes.com/
