March 22, 2022

Karagounis, Nikopolidis among Soccer Heroes to Attend King Otto Screening, Mar. 27

By The National Herald
KING OTTO celebration
The Hellenic Film Society USA will present King Otto, the critically acclaimed film about the miracle triumph of the Greek National Soccer Team at the 2004 European Championships, on Sunday, March 27, at the Museum of the Moving image. Photo: Courtesy of Hellenic Film Society USA

ASTORIA – The Hellenic Film Society USA (HFS) presents a screening of King Otto, the critically acclaimed film about the miracle triumph of the Greek National Soccer Team at the 2004 European Championships, on Sunday, March 27, 3 PM, at the Museum of the Moving Image in Astoria. Following the screening, midfielder Giorgos Karagounis, goalkeeper Antonios Nikopolidis, head coach “King” Otto Rehhagel, and assistant coach Ioannis Topalidis will participate in a live interview and Q&A with the audience.

Directed by Greek-American Christopher André Marks, King Otto tells the improbable story of one of the biggest upsets in sports history. The Greek team, which defied 300 to 1 odds, was led by legendary German coach “King” Otto Rehhagel who, after major success in his own country, went to work with the underachieving Greek National Team in a language he didn’t speak, in a country he couldn’t understand.

Besides the on-field drama, at its core King Otto is an intimate human story of cultural collaboration and triumph of spirit at a time when we need such uplifting tales of hope and unity. The documentary opened theatrically in Europe and Australia to critical acclaim. The BBC calls it: “A beautiful, beautiful film.”

“We are thrilled to be showing King Otto, which is a very exciting, well-crafted film,” said Jimmy DeMetro, president, Hellenic Film Society USA. “Coach Otto and the modern-day underdog Greek heroes in this moving film are almost a page out of Greek mythology.”

The film is in English, Greek, and German, with English subtitles. A trailer for the film can be found on the Hellenic Film Society’s YouTube channel https://youtu.be/zjgRnZ_3ffM. The screening is part of the monthly Always on Sunday Greek film series which began in 2018.

For further information or to purchase tickets to the film, please visit www.hellenicfilmusa.org or call 347-934-9497 and follow on Facebook and Instagram. The Museum of the Moving Image, 36-01 35th Avenue in Astoria, is conveniently located near public transportation. For the latest on the Museum’s public health protocols, it is suggested that guests visit the Museum of the Moving Image website: https://movingimage.us/.

About the Hellenic Film Society USA

The Hellenic Film Society USA (HFS) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization rooted in the belief that Greek cinema can and should be part of the American cultural landscape. The organization promotes feature films, documentaries, and film shorts made by Greek filmmakers and those of Greek descent, as well as films that promote the cultures of Greece and Cyprus.

In addition to collaborating with the prestigious Museum of the Moving Image for its series of monthly Greek film screenings, HFS presents the annual New York Greek Film Expo film festival annually. When the pandemic forced movie theaters to close, HFS began streaming Greek films worldwide and created a YouTube channel to satisfy audience demand for Greek film.

The Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) is the lead supporter of the Hellenic Film Society USA. Additional support is provided by the Greek National Tourism Organization, the Kallinikeion Foundation, Queens Council on the Arts, and Antenna Satellite TV. For additional information, please visit www.hellenicfilmusa.org or call 347-934-9497.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

