x

August 25, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1 USD

NYC 73ºF

ATHENS 79ºF

Community

Kambosos Is Philippines-Bound ahead of Devin Haney Rematch

August 25, 2022
By Associated Press
Devin Haney
Devin Haney, left, fights Jorge Linares during a WBC lightweight title boxing match on Saturday, May 29, 2021, in Las Vegas. Undisputed lightweight world champion Haney has agreed to a rematch with Australian George Kambosos in Melbourne, Australia, on Oct. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Chase Stevens)

MELBOURNE, Australia — Australian boxer George Kambosos will do most of his preparation for a world title rematch against Devin Haney in the Philippines, where he once worked out as Manny Pacquiao’s sparring partner.

Kambosos and Haney are scheduled to get back into the ring in Melbourne on Oct. 16 at Rod Laver Arena. The 23-year-old American won their June fight in a unanimous decision and took Kambosos’ three belts to become undisputed world champion.

Kambosos spent most of the three years between 2017 and 2019 in the Philippines working out with Pacquiao, who won 12 world titles in eight weight classes.

Haney goes into the October fight with a 28-0 record with 15 knockouts. Kambosos (20-1, with 10 KOs) enforced the rematch clause from the original contract.

Kambosos said he wanted to keep details of his preparation under wraps but he said he planned to be “unreachable and out of sight” and not planning to return to Australia until 10 days before the fight.

He said he felt the effects from his promotional efforts ahead of the June fight.

“I wanted it that big, I had interest in it, but I had to promote the fight,” Kambosos said. “Last time I was run to the ground with so many commitments but I feel fresh (now) and when I get away I’m going to be out of sight and out of reach.”

 

RELATED

Community
Tennis Star Nick Kyrgios Has Court Case Adjourned to October

CANBERRA, Australia — Tennis star Nick Kyrgios did not appear in an Australian court on Tuesday when a charge of common assault was listed for the first time.

Community
Chiefs’ George Karlaftis Could Become NFL’s Own Greek Freak
Community
Nick Kyrgios Beats Top-Ranked Daniil Medvedev in Montreal (Highlights)

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Asylum Seekers Caught in Political Battle in NYC, Washington

NEW YORK — Weary of Venezuela's autocratic government and the pittance he earned in the military, Dario Maldonado deserted and fled with his family to neighboring Colombia.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings